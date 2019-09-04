Kolkata’s first ‘job trends’ study by Indeed, World’s #1 Job Site
A study of job trends in Kolkata by Indeed, the world’s #1 job site
reveals that the top five categories of jobs posted in Kolkata include civil engineering (10%),
architecture (9%), software technology (6%), media (4%) and retail (3%) indicating hiring in
these sectors in the city.
Job seekers from Kolkata are most interested in entry-level job positions and open to part-
time jobs. Further, data from Indeed shows the top 5 job searches in Kolkata are for the
roles of human resource executive, civil engineer, teacher, bank employee, and accountant.
Top searches in Kolkata with corresponding annual salary per title:
Job Title Earns up to (in INR)
Human Resource executive 6,96,000
Civil engineer 6,12,000
Teacher 5,88,000
Bank employee 5,40,000
Accountant 5,04,000
Top five cities searching for jobs in Kolkata
In terms of job seeker interest, the top five cities searching for jobs in the city of Kolkata
include Burdawan (11%), Patna (9%), Durgapur (6%), Siliguri (5%) and Howrah (4%).
Further, the Indeed data indicates that the talent mismatch 1 is low in Kolkata (24%) as it sees
a comparatively lower percentage of hard to fill jobs, in comparison to New Delhi (57%),
Thiruvananthapuram (43%), Bengaluru (32%), Mumbai (31%) and Chennai (30%).
1 Talent mismatch – Ratio of jobs to clicks – a bigger number implies a more favorable market
for job seekers, while a smaller number implies an employers market – a value of 1 implies
equilibrium
Commenting on the same, Mr. Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said,
“While the civil engineering, architecture, software, media and retail sectors indicate growth
in Kolkata, another promising sector for job creation in the city is the SME sector. The growth
of the SME sector increases potential employment generation in this market. The growth of
entrepreneurs and small businesses will be promising for job seekers as it would mean more
job opportunities in Kolkata”.