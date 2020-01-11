Kora Pakhi- an inspiring tale of love and finding one’s identity

Every great dream begins with a dreamer, and that dream becomes a reality with passion, hard work and the zest to fulfill it. This January, Star Jalsha brings to you the story of one such dreamer Amon, who rises above all odds to make her mark in the world. After the stupendous success of Phagun Bou, Sreemoyee and Mohor last year, Star Jalsha and Magic Moments Motion Pictures come together to present yet another “Chalo Paltai” story of 2020 – Kora Pakhi.

The story brings together a varied range of emotions, connected by the overlying theme of love. It takes forward the philosophy of the proverb ‘Where there’s a will, there’s a way”. A journey of self-fulfillment and resolution, Kora Pakhi puts forth the story of a fearless protagonist and her journey to discovering her own identity. The show revolves around Amon, a girl who was abandoned at birth and raised by a community in Purulia, and her passion to fulfil her dream of becoming a journalist.

During this journey, she comes across Ankur and his friend Medha who visit Amon’s village during a festival. What develops is an interesting story of a girl, aspiring to create her own identity, finds her rootin love and family while also fulfilling her dream of becoming a fierce journalist.

Produced by Magic Moments Motion Pictures, the show will explore the story of two very different individuals whose relationship is put on trial through many hurdles posed by their diverse career choices and cultural differences.

Kora Pakhi marks the comeback of celebrated Actress Parno Mitra on the small screen. Actor Rishii Kaushik, who returns to television after Kusum Dola, will be seen essaying the role of the free spirited “Ankur”

Speaking on the occasion, Sagnik Ghosh, EVP & Channel Head, Star Jalsha & Jalsha Movies said “Over the years, Star Jalsha has proudly presented iconic characters and stories which have influenced the women of Bengal to be progressive and to believe in their dreams. Whether it is through our characters or storyline, we always endeavour to urge viewers to take charge of their own destiny and be the catalyst of change. Kora Pakhi has also been formed from that line of thought. We believe that Amon’s story will not only resonate with the viewers but also inspire them to think beyond the conventional and push boundaries. The show has a stellar cast and a thought-provoking storyline that is sure to resonate with our viewers.”

Kora Pakhi will be on air from 13th January, from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Star Jalsha SD and Star Jalsha HD.

