Korea’s Leading Beauty Brands, Innisfree and Laneige Launch Their First Outpost in Lifestyle, Quest Mall, Kolkata

Innisfree, the Korean naturalism brand from the pristine Jeju Island, South Korea along with the Korean skincare brand, Laneige launches in Kolkata at Lifestyle Store, Quest Mall.

For the first time, the two Amore Pacific brands, Innisfree and Laniege have set their foot-print in Eastern India together. This is also the brands’ first association with Lifestyle Stores. The space is designed to bring the beauty brands to life and connect with its large network of beauty enthusiasts in Kolkata to cater to their skincare needs, focused on the ability to play, experiment and engage with its high-quality and innovative products.

Lifestyle is India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate – The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience.

“I am also using it”

The new footprint for the brands encompasses a unique experience with all the latest launches across skincare, offering a full range of 100% natural and pure product lines. With the newest outpost, Innisfree brings an assortment of over 150 SKU’s from the brand, of Skincare products like ‘Pore Blur Range’, ‘Jeju Cherry Blossom’ & ‘Camellia Hair Care’ to name a few and 30 SKU’s from Laneige like, Water Sleeping Mask, Lip Sleeping Mask, Water Bank Hydro Essence to name a few.

Quote from Mr. Doyoul Lee, General Manger AmorePacific, “We are encouraged by the appreciation and overwhelming response that Innisfree has received from its consumer’s from different parts of India now. Due to this we are able to open in new parts of the country.

This is a very special store for us and have lot of “firsts“. First of all, this is our first store in Kolkata and we are extremely excited about it. Secondly, we have partnered with Lifestyle for the first time to launch in Kolkata. Thirdly we are launching our two popular brands for the first time in one store – Innisfree and Laneige. We are also grateful to partner with Quest Mall.

At Innisfree, our endeavour is to provide our customers with the magical powers of Jeju Island and touch the lives of our million consumers. Innisfree follows the trend faster than any other brand and we have a principle of changing 30% in & out every year to give newness to our customers. We have tried and studied the market and hence conceptualized the product list so that it suits each and every customer in all parts of India.

For Laneige we would like customers to experience “luminous beauty” through our products. Hydration is the fundamental key to luminous skin for beauty that radiates within. Laneige specializes on skin’s moisturizing mechanism based on the idea that a well-hydrated skin is the solution for many skin problems.”

On the association, Mr. Vasanth Kumar – Managing Director, Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd. said, “Skincare is among the fastest growing categories in India and at Lifestyle. Innisfree and Laneige are much loved brands in skincare and hence, a natural fit at Lifestyle which promises its customers access to the best brands in Beauty and Skincare. Lifestyle, Innisfree & Laneige share a common brand ethos of commitment to customer satisfaction and providing them with a unique experience. We are delighted with this association and look forward to offering our customers with an international experience at our stores.”