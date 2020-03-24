KPMG in India acquihires Shivansh Solutions, an SAP consulting and implementation service provider

KPMG in India has announced the acquihire of Shivansh Solutions (Shivansh), an SAP consulting and implementation services provider that delivers expert consulting and broad ranging solution deployment. This would help augment KPMG in India’s technology implementation practice that would enable swifter go-to-market and enhance the ability to respond with sharp consulting and implementation offerings.

KPMG in India has acquired the Delhi NCR -based company’s software products and other IP rights. Their directors and core team of SAP consultants will join the firm.

SAP is one of the leading global players in enterprise applications and has strong presence in the Indian market. The acquihire will enable KPMG in India to leverage Shivansh’s custom technology solutions built on the SAP cloud platform for its clients, and would also provide capabilities across S4 HANA, SuccessFactors and SAP analytics, which are areas of focus for the firm’s SAP practice.

Established in 2011, Shivansh’ s team of seasoned SAP professionals and process experts provide expert consulting and focussed solutions in the complex world of SAP implementation, support and related assignments. Its product offerings include Supplier Pro, a supplier network platform that enables real-time profile information across stakeholders, Partner Pro, a dealer/distribution network platform, Re-Sales Pro, an solution for lead management, Connected Diary, a value chain visibility tooland Transport Pro, a transport management automation tool.

Commenting on the acquihire, Mandar Joshi, Partner & Head – Technology Implementation Practice, KPMG in India, said, “Technology implementation and consulting are shifting the business performance of companies with better insights and more accurate results. At KPMG, our tech-implementation capabilities are deep rooted in amongst the best technologies, domain knowledge and trusted data and analytics to help our clients enhance their investment on a technology platform, with the help of consistent insights. Shivansh is known for its consulting expertise, with a track record of successful implementation for clients across a range of industries. The acquihire will help us unlock the value of efficient implementation and cloud transformation for our spectrum of clients and their varied business needs that we address on a daily basis.”

Amit Gupta, Co-founder & Director of Shivansh, said, “Shivansh has been a trusted partner for SAP services and we have focussed on providing innovative solutions to our customers since inception. As we experience a surge in unique demands of the dynamic and maturing enterprise market, combined with the innovation in emerging tech such as artificial intelligence (AI), RPA and blockchain, increased bandwidth will help to leverage our expertise and enhance customer experience. KPMG in India has been at the forefront in providing technology solutions with a blend of process knowledge to organisations. This acquihire provides tremendous synergy and growth opportunity through an extended service offering for our employees, customers and partners. We are truly excited about embarking on this exciting journey with KPMG in India, which will help us unlock numerous growth opportunities.”