KPMG named a Leader in Global Cyber Security Consulting Providers according to independent research firm

KPMG has been named by Forrester Research as a leader among global cyber security consulting providers, also receiving one of the highest scores of any vendor evaluated in the `Current Offering’ category.

“KPMG stands out with clear, concise, executive level engagement abilities,” wrote the report’s authors in The Forrester Wave™: Global Cybersecurity Consulting Providers, Q2 2019. The report also noted how KPMG’s “executive engagement … helps security leaders understand the next crisis, not just the current one.”

The report also gave KPMG the highest possible scores in the criteria of business acumen; security strategy consulting capabilities; and governance, risk & compliance capabilities.

According to the Forrester report, KPMG consistently advances three messages: “1) Cyber security helps businesses grow; 2) Cyber security problems now require multidisciplinary expertise; and 3) Cyber security protects core business functions.” The report continues that “KPMG doesn’t just say those things in its marketing; it infuses those themes into its cyber security services portfolio.”

“Our annual CEO Outlook research reveals that cyber security continues to be top of mind for leaders across the globe and all sectors”, said Akhilesh Tuteja, Co-Leader of KPMG’s Global Cyber Security practice, along with Tony Buffomante. “We’ve made significant investments; recruiting people at all levels to bring the right blend of technical, business and soft skills to meet the needs of our clients, as well as through acquisitions that further build on our capabilities and solutions.”

Over the last 18 months, KPMG has made a number of cyber acquisitions globally, including Loomans & Matz, a consulting services firm in Germany focused on information security and data protection; EGYDE Cybersecurity, a Canada-based firm focused on cloud security and data governance; and Cyberinc, an Identity and Access Management business based in the US.

In addition, the organization has invested in its existing cyber resources, while also bringing in leadership talent from its competitors and industry. “Cyber is an industry-agnostic issue, affecting clients right across the globe,” explained Buffomante. “We’ve concentrated on expanding our global delivery capabilities and presence so that we can be where our clients need us. One of the benefits for our clients is that, through our globally connected network of firms, we’re able to rapidly move experts across borders to ensure a seamless and connected experience.”

Like this: Like Loading...