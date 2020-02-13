Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra launches the national website www.kbskenterprisemsme.in – aimed at helping unemployed youths in developing skills and setting up their own start-up ventures.

Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra, an enterprise under the Ministry of

Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises, Government of India, launched here today

www.kbskenterprisemsme.in – the Ministry’s national website for unemployed youths of the

country, designed to help and guide them in viewing their futures confidently as entrepreneurs

(as alternatives to being salaried persons), first establishing themselves with appropriate skill

development programmes, and then preparing themselves for their own start-up ventures, with

loans from public sector banks at interest rates which are 2% lower, and the Government of

India’s 25% subsidies for them, with the Government of India itself being the guarantor.

This national website www.kbskenterprisemsme.in was launched by Shri Purnendu Basu,

Minister-in-charge, Department of Technical Education, Training and Skill Development,

Government of West Bengal.

Also speaking on this occasion, and explaining in detail how this new national website

www.kbskenterprisemsme.in will help unemployed youths prepare themselves correctly for

skill development, and thereafter setting up their own micro, small and medium industrial

enterprises were several senior Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra spokespersons – Dr. Prosenjit Bose,

Chairman cum Managing Director, Sm. Sayambita Bose, Vice Chairman, Shri Priyabrata

Pramanik, Chief Adviser and Prof. Ratikanta Dhar, Chief Adviser for West Bengal, Proif. Prabir

Kumar Dey, Director of Skill and Entrepreneurship (also of Calcutta University), and Dr. Amit

Chaudhuri, ex-Associate Director, CDAC, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology,

Government of India.

Also present on this occasion was Swami Biswathmanandaji Maharaj,

Secretary, Bharat Sevashram Sangha

On this occasion, the Krishi Bikash Shilpa Kendra also announced its proposed opening of 100

Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadhi Kendras – as an addition to the 6000 such Kendras

already functioning in various parts of the country, and helping ensure to some extent the

availability of quality medicines at affordable prices… the very objective of their establishment,

and always a major concern of the Government of India. These 6000 Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya

Janaushadhi Kendras operate under the banner of the Bureau of Pharma Public Sector

Undertakings of India (BPPI) and under the administrative control of the Department of

Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, Government of India.

Others present on this occasion included Shri Ashish Kumar Chakraborty, Chief of the BPPI.

