Kurkure Partners with Paytm for 100% Cashback Festive Offer across portfolio

Kurkure, India’s most loved snack brand, has unveiled its most chatpata and exclusive cashback offer for its consumers in partnership with the largest digital wallet, Paytm. This unique, one-of-a-kind association will provide a guaranteed 100% instant cashback to the consumers up to 5 times in bank accounts linked with Paytm UPI during the festive season. The consumers across the country can avail the attractive offer on all Kurkure variants including Kurkure Masala Munch, Kurkure Solid Masti and Kurkure Puffcorn. The offer is available on all INR 10, INR 20 and INR 35 packets allowing consumers to enjoy their favorite snack for up to 5 times.

Kurkure always aims to add a spark of ‘quirky masti’ into the everyday lives of its consumers through its wide array of delicious product offerings and zany advertising. The brand’s all new bumper offer with Paytm brings an exciting twist and zing to consumer’s lives during the festive season. Valid for multiple redemptions, the limited period offer is the perfect excuse for sharing and enjoying the festivities with friends and family.

Kurkure’s tie up with Paytm will drive high impact awareness on this offer through a massive Above the Line campaign throughout October. Kurkure has also tied up with the high impact reality show Bigg Boss where the consumers will see the housemates availing the offer soon.

Expressing his thoughts on the association, Mr. Dilen Gandhi, Sr Director, Marketing – Foods Category, PepsiCo India, said, “Innovation has always been at the core of Kurkure and has been driving us towards delivering pertinent offers to a constantly evolving audience. Kurkure’s unique initiative is a never before offer by any brand wherein we are offering a guaranteed, instant and 100% cashback that can be redeemed 5 times per mobile number throughout the season. We are extremely excited to be doing this on the fast evolving digital medium through our partnership with Paytm and are confident that the collaboration will enhance our efforts to lure the audience to indulge in chatpata snacking during the festive season.”

Sharing her excitement, brand ambassador, Taapsee Pannu, said, “I love snacking on Kurkure and feel great to be a part of the Kurkure family. The brand has always portrayed a sparky twist to everyday moments that are relevant, topical, and have the potential to be remembered even years after! This is my second film with the brand and the storyline is exemplary yet again. We live in a digital world and are increasingly shifting towards cashless purchases. I am sure the consumers are going to love this never seen before ‘10 pe 10’ cashback offer. Imagine you go out with Rs 50 and come back home with 5 packets of Kurkure and still with Rs 50 intact! It is an extremely unique, exciting and chatpata initiative.”

Speaking about the association, Siddharth Pandey, Vice President – Paytm said, “We have always believed in optimizing our efforts to understand and serve our consumers better. Our association with Kurkure, which has been a favorite snack brand across the country, demonstrates our commitment to provide a wide array of new & innovative offers & promotions to our consumers.”

The 20 seconder chatpata TVC features Taapsee Pannu in a quirky yet retro avatar riding a bicycle. She is seen chasing a pilot who is about to take off, in a bid to tell him about the new offer of guaranteed 100% cashback on purchase of Kurkure. The news gets the passengers excited as they pop their heads out of the windows and the film concludes with the excited pilot jumping off the plane to avail the offer.

Senthil Kumar, Chief Creative Officer, JWT was quoted saying, “Kurkure has always been about quirky advertising that shows a witty twist to the ordinary. The Kurkure Paytm creative communicates the brand’s thrilling offer in a simple and clear way and is still quirky, OTT and keeps the brand’s humor at the heart of its advertising. With our integrations in impact properties in Big Boss where the housemates make the most of Kurkure’s 100% cashback offer multiple times, we are sure we will drive high reach for this offer on Kurkure range this festive season”.

