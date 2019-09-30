Lakhs of sellers, artisans and brands to bring the best festive offers during Flipkart’s The Big Billion Days

Top things to look out for this BBDAvail 10% instant discount with savings upto ₹10,000 on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards and on ICICI credit cardsThe first Edition of ‘Big Billion Days Specials’ will see a unique range of curated products from 40 key brands across categoriesOver ₹100 cr worth of rewards to be won through exciting new gamesA first-of-its-kind Mobiles Exchange Program, will help consumers get a reasonable price for their old mobile phones against the purchase of a new device in the same categoryComplete Mobile Protection plan with a BuyBack program is designed to enable customers to secure their phones and ensure a buy back value within 13 monthsComplete Appliance Protection plan with a 3-year coverage against damage and 30-day ‘Keep or Exchange’ plan on TVs and appliancesOpportunity to earn 4x SuperCoins with Flipkart partners – on using Ola, Zomato, Oyo, 1MG and more and upto 20% back as SuperCoins on every partner transactionThrough Flipkart Samarth, over 1.35 lakh artisans, craftsmen, and weavers will be participating in TBBD for the first time, bringing their handicrafts to millions of shoppersBig Billion Days SpecialsThe Big Billion Days Specials program brings limited edition collectables, innovative products and the most exciting launches specially for Big Billion DaysTop participating brand creations include: Nescafe’s Ultimate Coffee Kit; Marvel’s limited edition Avengers action figures; Raymond’s Khadi – The Story Respun series online for the first time; Google Home Mini in the Pantone shade of the Year; ASUS’ flagship ROG Phone 2; ONLY X Ananya Pandey line; and a designer vanity box by Gillette Venus, among othersFirst Big Billion Days for Artisans1.35 lakh artisans, craftsmen, and weavers will be participating in India’s biggest festive event this year for the first timeMillions of pan-India consumers will be able to shop for ethnicwear, home decor, art, and handicrafts on FlipkartTop Callouts for Flipkart Plus customersUp to ₹5,000/- extra off on Mobiles, Electronics, Fashion, TVs and Appliances through exclusive SuperCoin dealsUp to 99% off when you pay using SuperCoins: hundreds of products at Re. 1 (plus SuperCoins redemption) and extra up to 25% off on 5 lakh+ productsPlus members who shop and spend big with SuperCoins will be rewarded with special experiences, such as the chance to meet Alia Bhatt, Jasprit Bumrah, free holidays and SunBurn Goa passesMega rewards from Tinder, PubG, Zee5, Dominos, BookmyShow and MoreTop Affordability LeversCredit extension to 55 million customers through Flipkart’s own innovations such as Flipkart Pay Later, Cardless Credit and Debit Card EMIsWith Cardless Credit, facilitated by bank partners, customers can get credit up to ₹1 lakh to shop big during The Big Billion Days and Pay with No Cost EMI on select tenures10% instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit Cards and ICICI Bank Credit Cards.With Flipkart Pay Later, customers get to shop during the sale and pay later with an additional ₹50 off on first-ever transaction on Flipkart Pay LaterAdditionally, customers will get a never before offer of 10% instant discount + 5% cashback during The Big Billion Days on the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit CardOther payment offers include No Cost EMIs on leading bank debit and credit cards and on Bajaj Finserv EMI Cards.Top Offers from Sellers and Brands across CategoriesFlipkart sellers have brought the best prices of the year on the biggest selection○ Realme C2 starting at ₹5,999 for 32GB down from the MRP of ₹7,999○ Redmi Note 7 Pro at ₹11,999 with extra ₹1,000 off on exchange○ Samsung Galaxy S9+ at an incredible price of ₹34,999 down from the MRP of ₹70,000Upto 75% off on TVs and appliances, best affordable prices on 5,000 top Brands and 50,000+ productsUpto 90% off on electronic gadgets and accessories such as laptops, headphones, cameras, tablets and more○ Apple Watch Series 3 starting at ₹14,999 (MRP: ₹28,990)○ Minimum ₹25,000 off on gaming laptops from Acer, Asus, MSI and more○ JBL Flip3 Bluetooth Speakers at ₹3,999Upto 90% off on 1,000+ fashion brands○ Sports shoes from Nike, Adidas, Puma starting ₹999○ Watches from Titan, Fastrack, Casio at flat 25-50% off○ T-shirts, shirts and denims from Lee, Wrangler, Jack and Jones, UCB at min 65% offUpto 90% off on furniture and mattresses, including beds, sofas, wardrobes, dining sets and more○ 1 lakh+ products and 1000+ brands○ Cash On Delivery available first time on furniture, No Cost EMI starting as low as ₹600 per month (12 month EMI)○ Wooden queen beds, 3-seater sofas, 3-door wardrobes starting at ₹6999Upto 90% off on 10 lakh+ beauty and grooming products○ Min 50% off on Lakme, Nivea, Himalaya and more○ Upto 50% off on premium and international beauty brands such as Face Shop, Body Shop, Kaya, Kama and more○ Upto 90% off on toys, books and more, starting from ₹49○ 30-50% off on Barbie, Hotwheels, Nerf, Fisher Price, Lego and more○ Diapers from top brands at 30-50% off ○ Top books by Amish Tripathi, Sadhguru, Chetan Bhagat and more at 60% offUpto 90% off on home decor, furnishing and kitchen essentials○ Complete home makeover under ₹999.○ Bombay Dyeing bedsheets and curtains from ₹299○ 3-burner gas stoves from top brands starting at ₹1599