Lakmé Salon opens its newest salon in Madhyamgram

Increasing its footprint across the country, Lakmé Salon added another feather to its cap, launching its newest salon at Madhyamgram, Kolkata. Gracing the occasion was none other than celebrated movie actress Rituparna Sengupta. The 1200sq.ft salon is equipped with six hair stations and four skin rooms to provide a world-class beauty experience. Calling in international service standards and cutting-edge looks and products, this new beauty destination brings runway excellence to the patrons of Madhyamgram at every visit.

With over 38 years as the industry leader and presence of 460+salons across the country, Lakmé Salon brings the backstage expertise and experience of Lakmé Fashion Week to modern Indian women through its team of highly trained professional stylists. On-trend hair, best-in-class skincare and in-vogue makeup looks, with personalized consultation await you with a special inaugural offer of 30% off on all Services for the 1st month*.

Pushkaraj Shenai, CEO, Lakmé Lever, shares, “It is indeed a pleasure to launch the latest Lakmé Salon in Madhyamgram with Mr. Pradip Kumar Nandy. We aspire to take the Lakmé Salon promise of “Runway Excellence Everyday” across India by adding 2 salons every week to our current footprint of over 460 Lakmé Salons across 154+ cities and it is working with partners like him that will help us achieve this ambition. Being the trusted beauty partner of women for nearly 40 years, we aim to bring the best in beauty to all women across India. Our Lakmé Salon Blockbuster Brides Collection launched at Lakmé Fashion Week W/F 2019 is inspired by Bollywood and will be available to all the women of Madhyamgram.”

Mr. Pradip Kumar Nandy, Franchisee Partner, Lakmé Salon, added, “Lakmé Salon is the most trusted beauty services brand in the India, and I am happy to launch with them in Madhyamgram. We want to extend services available to all the women of Madhyamgram, and the mentorship and support the brand provides to the franchise partners at every step is invaluable. I am delighted to be part of the Lakmé Salon family.”

Visit Lakmé Salon at 612 Madhyamgram, 1st Floor, Sodepur Road, P.O –Madhyamgram, P.S –Madhyamgram, Kolkata – 700129

Call on 7407362389 for appointments and enquiries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

