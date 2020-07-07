LAND ROVER BEGINS DELIVERY OF BS-VI PETROL DERIVATIVES OF NEW RANGE ROVER EVOQUE AND NEW DISCOVERY SPORT

Jaguar Land Rover India today announced that it has begun deliveries of BS VI

compliant petrol derivatives of New Range Rover Evoque and New Discovery Sport. The two SUVS are

powered by Ingenium 2.0 l (litre) turbocharged petrol powertrain, producing 184 kW and 365 Nm of

torque, which is supported by a 48-volt mild hybrid system. The New Range Rover Evoque and New

Discovery Sport are available in highly feature-rich ‘S’ and sportier ‘R-Dynamic SE’ derivatives.

Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd (JLRIL), said:

“The Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have been tremendously successful in India since their

introduction. In their new avatars, both SUVs have quickly captured the imagination and hearts of our

customers and fans with their design, technology and luxury. Now with the new BS-VI petrol powertrain

we are happy to provide our customers with enhanced choice.”

Both the New Range Rover Evoque and New Discovery Sport come equipped with latest technologies

and class leading features such as:

Cabin Air Ionisation: It works seamlessly with the climate control system by electrically charging air

particles, ionising them and removing pollutants and other harmful particles.

ClearSight Rear-view Mirror: If rear visibility is compromised by passengers or bulky items, one may

simply flick a switch on the underside of the mirror and a camera feed from the top of the car will

display what is behind the vehicle in crisp high definition.

InControl® Touch Pro™ and Touch Pro Duo: The New Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport have

InControl® Touch Pro™ with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard. In addition, the Range Rover

Evoque R-Dynamic SE features Touch Pro Duo that combines an adjustable upper touchscreen with a

lower touchscreen that offers an elevated input convenience.

Terrain Response 2: For enhanced off-road capability, Terrain Response 2 automatically detects the

surface and adjusts the torque delivery to best suit the conditions, ensuring that one can wade through

rivers, climb mountains and reach unexplored places with ease.

Further details on the New Range Rover Evoque and New Discovery Sport are available on the Land

Rover India website www.landrover.in

Land Rover Product Portfolio in India

The Land Rover range in India includes the Range Rover Evoque (starting at ₹ 58 Lakh), Discovery Sport

(starting at ₹ 59.99 Lakh), the Range Rover Velar (priced at ₹ 73.30 Lakh), Discovery (starting at ₹ 75.59

Lakh), Range Rover Sport (starting at ₹ 87.02 Lakh) and Range Rover (starting at ₹ 196.74 Lakh). All

prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices in India.

Jaguar Land Rover Retailer Network in India

Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are available in India through 27 authorized outlets in Ahmedabad,

Aurangabad, Bengaluru (2), Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Coimbatore, Delhi (2), Gurgaon,

Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Kochi, Karnal, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mangalore, Mumbai (2), Noida,

Pune, Raipur, Surat and Vijayawada