Navigation
Land Rover introduces commercial version of Defender 90 & 110
International News National News

Land Rover introduces commercial version of Defender 90 & 110

2 min read

Practical commercial versions of New Defender 90 and 110 will restore the Hard Top name to the iconic 4×4 familyHard Top model will blend 3 500kg towing capacity with optional Advanced Tow Assist technology to effortlessly pull and manoeuvre trailer

Land Rover has confirmed the new commercial Defender 90 and 110 models will restore the Hard Top name to its rugged 4×4 family.
The versatile and durable Defender Hard Top will be launched later this year, combining unstoppable all-terrain capability with 21st-century connectivity to give professionals a unique combination of cargo space, practicality and premium comfort.
The Hard Top name dates back to 1950, when the introduction of demountable Hard Tops gave early Series Land Rovers added security and protection from the elements. New Defender Hard Top continues this ethos, sharing its fixed metal roof and silhouette with the iconic original.
Land Rover has experienced unprecedented global demand for New Defender 90 and 110 since its successful world premiere last September and the new Hard Top models will be the next additions to the legendary bloodline.

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Most Important Updates —

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kansai Nerolac successfully conducts its first virtual Annual General Meeting

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Roposo is India’s No.1 short video app after TikTok Ban

3 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Swiggy introduces digital wallet ‘Swiggy Money’, in partnership with ICICI Bank

4 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Online Teaching Certificate Programme by MAKAUT in Association with CMC, UK

2 min read