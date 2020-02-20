LAPAROSCOPIC PEPTIC PERFORATION REPAIR

A gentleman had been presented in the Emergency department of Ruby General Hospital in the evening a few days back under the care of Dr. Sumanta Dey (Consultant Advanced Laparoscopic, Bariatric and GI Surgeon), with complaints of severe agonizing abdominal pain, associated with vomiting and fever. After rapid evaluation he was diagnosed with peptic ulcer perforation. A perforated ulcer is a condition in which an untreated gastric / duodenal ulcer has burnt through the wall of the stomach / food pipe, allowing digestive acids and food to leak into the abdominal cavity. The ulcer is known initially as a peptic ulcer before the ulcer burns through the full thickness of the stomach or duodenal wall. If not treated in time, it can lead to severe blood infection, multi organ failure and eventually, death. Treatment requires immediate surgery by opening the abdomen. After relevant investigations were done, the gentleman had been posted for surgery that very night. Dr. Sumanta Dey (Consultant Advanced Laparoscopic, Bariatric and GI Surgeon), along with his team, including, Dr. Dwaipayan Jha (Consultant Anaesthetist) performed Laparoscopic repair (through small holes in the abdominal wall) of the perforated area to give him a smooth recovery with minimal pain, minimal blood loss and negligible scar. A special thanks for the assistant Kabita Di, who had stayed back to assist in this surgery and left late in the night.

This successful surgery has been one of its kind in the hospital. We look forward to the dominance of Advanced Laparoscopy in the field of surgery in near future. Skill & technology can do wonders in medicine.

