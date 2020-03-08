Laughter Riot on Jalsha Movies with World TV Premiere – ‘Jamai Badal’

Jalsha Movies, has always been a pioneer and has presented the best of Bengali entertainment for its viewers on the small screen. With a diversified range of movies and dynamic visual experience, the channel over the years has always taken the onus to showcase new blockbuster for its viewers. Jalsha Movies has also provided the experience of a multiplex right at the homes of the Bengali audience.

Adding yet another feather to its eclectic repertoire, Jalsha Movies will now showcase WTP ‘Jamai Badal’ on the channel, on Sunday, 8 March 2020 at 12.30 PM.

Jamai Badal, the Bengali romantic comedy, directed by Rabi Kinagi, revolves around the love story of Krish, played by Soham Chakraborty. Krish, the younger son of the two of Advocate Gourisankar Chakladar,is exactly opposite to that of his elder brother, Harisankar, who is also an advocate like their father. Krish in contrast has an easy going & casual life, who doesn’t like to work. Rather, he loves to spend time with his best friend Gunjan, played by Hiran Chatterjee. The story takes a turn when, Krish and Gunjan travels together to a sea beach and Krish meets Barsha, played by Kaushani Mukherjee, there. They fall in love, but Barsha has a strange condition for marriage. She wants to get married to an orphan and this creates all the confusion that followed in their lives. With unpredictable twists and turns, the film progresses to be an outright laughter riot.

The music for the movie is directed by none other than Jeet Gannguli.