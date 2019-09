Siblings Buddhu and Bhutum go on an epic journey against an unknown evil, in the hope of regaining their rightful place in the kingdom as well as in the heart of their father. Based on a Bengali folk tale, Buddhu Bhutum is a story about love, longing, power, and the endless fight between good and evil.

