Launch of Campaign on Osteoporosis in Kolkata

West Bengal Orthopaedic Association organized a Press Conference in Kolkata to announce the Launch of a massive Campaign on Osteoporosis in the city to raise awareness about the importance of strong bones & joints. The theme of the campaign is “Healthy Aging with Strong Bones”. Dr. Nilay Kanti Das, President, WBOA along with other members of the association were present to brief the media.

The Organization also announced to conduct Walkathons across the state on the occasion of World Osteoporosis Day which will be observed on 4th August 2019. The Interaction also highlighted the role of West Bengal Orthopaedic Association and Lack of Awareness & Knowledge about Osteoporosis. On 4th of August, West Bengal Orthopaedic Association has decided to pay attention and raise awareness among general people about this clinical entity. WBOA is observing Bone & Joint Week between 1st August and 7th August. WBOA is conducting: Free Surgery, Free BMD Camp, Health Education to common people, school & college students and Walkathons across the state along with a Mega Rally in Howrah from People’s Nursing Home to Biral Seva Sadan on 4th August followed by a Football Match.

Dr. Nilay Kanti Das, President, WBOA, said, “Kolkata is a fast moving city and for this we need to have strong bones & joints. Bone & Joint Awareness is still in its infancy stage, we need to raise awareness about the importance of strong bones & joints in today’s life along with reasons of Osteoporosis and measures to combat the evil effects. Regular exercise and diet food will make you healthy and fit.

WBOA is a large professional organization, having more than 12000 members. It is a vibrant organization which focuses on academics, research, social networking. It has a number of district & local orthopaedic clubs actively engaged in various academic & social work.

