Launch of Pujo collection at new store Karishmaz

Exclusive sterling silver jewellery lovers have a new destination in

south Kolkata-Karishmaz-to ace their fashion quotient . A veteran of New Market, Karishmaz

is much revered by their clients for their unique

designs and yet affordable jewellery.

The store was inaugurated today by renowned actor Koneenica Banerjee who is a self confessed

silver fan. Looking resplendent in a chunky silver necklace and earrings and silver bangles all

part of the ‘Pujo’ collection which she presented.

Karishmaz ‘Pujo’ collection is curated by their expert owners and mother-daughter duo

Karishma Jaisingh and Tanisha Jaisingh Basu. The collection comprises light modern silver

pendants, earrings and rings in semi-precious stones for Saptami. Since Ashtami is the day of

anjali, women can adorn heavier antique themed layered statement necklaces, chunky balas,

danglers and look their very best. Nabami nights call for adda and their handcrafted tribal

jewellery and chandrika earrings are a perfect match for Indian or western wear. To bid adieu to

Maa, Karishmaz has designed exclusive 92.5 silver necklace and earrings with semi precious

stone with gold plating for sindoor-khela on Bijoya Dashami.

Also available for the festive season are silver based mangalsutras,shankha-pala, nose pins,

bugadi(upper ear clip on earrings), kaanko,noas among others. Karishmaz also customise

jewellery for their patrons and men too can get bespoke kurta buttons,cufflinks for the Pujo. The

price for rings begins at Rs 325/- and for heavier sets goes up to 3 lakhs.

Karishmaz encourages local homegrown talent and their jewellery has been designed by master

craftsmen in their workshop in Nabadwip. They also have a workshop in Jaipur and support the

livelihoods of fifty workers across.

Karishmaz is a labour of love of Karishma Jaisingh who started her first store in New Market in

Passionate about silver jewellery, she designs most of the pieces herself and offers

jewellery that highlight the best features of the person. Keeping the jewellery heritage yet

contemporary is her daughter Tanisha studied fashion technology and has given the right boost

to the brand with new innovations.

Each piece features a dramatic sterling silver setting for some of the world’s most brilliantly-

coloured gemstones: in combinations of red Ruby, high clarity marquisites, sparkling blue

sapphire, radiant amethyst,turquoise, cultured Pearls among others. In keeping with international

trends, silver has also been teamed with and Lapis Lazuli. Also traditional craftsmanship as

enamel (minakari) work on silver ornaments will appeal to lovers of classic designs. Karishmaz

also has a wide collection of the trending ‘deity’ jewellery where gods and goddesses like

Durga, Ganesh feature on their pieces.

Commenting on the launch, Ms Karishma Jaisingh said, “Silver jewellery is equally graceful

and sensual. And our ‘Pujo’ collection is designed for teeangers as well as their grandmothers!

We have more than 20,000 jewellery items stocked here- so women of all ages can find a little

piece of happiness in our pieces.I am thankful to my customers for their love and I am hopeful

that our new store will get more support.”

Enamoured by the collection, Koneenica Banerjee said, “We all love to dress up during Pujos

but comfort is key for me. I thoroughly enjoy wearing silver, it makes me look trendy as well as

sophisticated at the same time. Karishma has curated the range keeping the modern Indian

woman in mind and I am really excited to wear her jewellery this year during Durga Puja.”

Karishmaz has recently customised jewellery for the popular song “Rangabati’ from the much

loved film Gotro directed by Shiboprasad Mukherjee and Nandita Roy. Dwelling on the future

plans of the brand, Karishmaz wants to further associate with films, celebrities and make the

brand a global one.

Aimed at fashion-conscious, modern men and women with a penchant for eye-catching,

statement pieces, Karishmaz is hub for all things beautiful!

Other Info:

Address; 131/1A Dr Meghnad Saha Sarani, Southern Avenue,Kolkata-29

Store Timings: 10.30 AM to 8.30 PM. Sundays open for Pujas.

https://www.facebook.com/karishmaztheSilverStory/

Insta handle-@karishmazthesilverstory

New Market:F54, S.S.Hogg Market, Kolkata-87

