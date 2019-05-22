Launch of ‘VOTE GEETI’

11th May eve at Birla Planetarium Hall witnessed the launch of ‘VOTEGEETI‘, a unique audio-video album of 3 Bengali songs produced by ‘Hello Kolkata’ and presented by Sri Gouranga Mondal. ‘VOTEGEETI‘ is a NON-political AV album, conceptualised and directed by film-maker Asish Basak. All 3 songs of ‘VOTE GEETI’ are available in Digital Platforms like Amazon, Google Play Music, Gaana, Saavn, iTunes, Google Play Music, Napster, Spotify, etc. 3 songs of ‘VOTE GEETI’ caller tunes are available in Airtel, Idea, BSNL and Vodafone, informed the Director Asish Basak.

‘VOTE GEETI’ upholds the fact that VOTE is an inseparable part of our civic society and it affects all people, informed Jayashree Khara and Boby Mondal of ‘Innomania Motion Pictures’, the principal Associate Partner of the album. The AV album has lyrics by Ratan Guha, music by Biswajit Das, songs by Ms. Swasti Chatterjee, Dr. Asok Ray, Biswajit Das and Sukanya Roy (in chorus). A host of talented actors are in the video, including Boby, Devsmita, Jayashree, Sam & others. The picturisation of ‘VOTE GEETI’ reflects vote campaigning, general public reactions and news-media clippings of the impact of vote, informed Director Asish Basak.

The Associate Partners of ‘Hello Kolkata’s ‘VOTE GEETI’ include Innomania Motion Pictures, OTT Solutions, IBMS, Daffodil Incorporate, Mukhyabarta and Adya Ma Seva Samity.

