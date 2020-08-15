Launches digital banking campaign, “DIGITAL APNAYEN” with a noble cause

The nation’s second largest public sector bank, Punjab National Bank (PNB), celebrated 74th Independence Day at its corporate headquarters in New Delhi. Shri CH SS Malikarjuna Rao, Managing Director & CEO of the Bank (MD & CEO), unfurled the National Flag in the presence of Executive Directors, Chief General Managers, Senior executives and other employees.

On the auspicious occasion, Shri Rao, MD and CEO announced the launch of the PNB’s new and innovative digital campaign, named as “DIGITAL APNAYEN,” an initiative to encourage customers to move to digital banking channels for their banking needs.

As per the campaign, the Bank will contribute ₹5.00 towards the PM CARES Fund on behalf of each customer conducting ‘first financial transaction’ to activate their RuPay Debit card either on PoS or E-commerce platform, activation of AePS account through fund transfer, activation of AePS account through BHIM Aadhaar Merchants payment, and activation of UPI service. Download and Registration for UPI facility shall also be eligible for contribution. The period of the campaign shall be from 15th August 2020 to 31st March 2021. The campaign is envisaged to encourage customers to use Digital Channels and participate in the noble cause of donating to PM CARES Fund for COVID-19, by PNB.

This campaign is in line with the Campaign introduced by the Mission Office, Dept. of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, Govt. of India, wherein during the period from 15.08.2020 to 31.10.2020 each branch shall on-board atleast 100 Merchants and Financial Inclusion (FI) segment customers on digital payment mode and extending handholding support to customers for on-boarding for digital payments to develop the habit of undertaking digital transactions.

Highlighting the increasing importance of “self-dependence” on the occasion of the Independence Day, Shri CH SS Malikarjuna Rao said that PNB would continue to play an integral and indispensable part in the country’s journey towards economic progress and urged all employees to help fulfil the dreams of an economically vibrant and inclusive India. He also highlighted the contribution of various Government schemes, aimed at the financial and digital inclusion of millions of Indians, for making banking services universally accessible to all.