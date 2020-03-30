“Real Estate shall need a lot of support from the Governments both at the Centre and the State to get back on track to counter the unforeseen free fall in the market thanks to the global pandemic COVID 19 ”, says Laxman Jaiswal, Chairman & Managing Director, Ascon Infrastructure India Limited.

He said, “Demand risks for the housing sector are likely to increase, given the rising apprehensions on overall economic growth and contagion related fears leading to reduced walk-ins and inabilities to carry out site visits, resulting in a significant decline in new sales and the collections.

The buyers are likely to delay committed payments courtesy the economic uncertainties arising from the possibility of job cuts and pay cuts as the crisis is likely to extend. Projects catering to the business, NRI and investment communities, where house purchases are largely self-funded, is likely to see more disruption in collections, due to the overall impact of the Coronavirus outbreak on business activity and investment decisions. RERA guidelines also provide for a one-year extension in project execution timelines, in case of events beyond promoter control. Thus, regulatory risks are also reduced in the case of a short-term disruption. the three-month moratorium announced by the RBI on term loan instalments provides comfort on overall developer cash flows. Salvaging Indian realty, the second-largest employment generator is critical, for the GDP growth perspective and also for employment generation, since the sector has a multiplier effect on 250-plus allied industries. Overall cost of project to increase amid delays and supply constraints. NRI investment in real estate may improve amid rupee fall. Cases of builder insolvency might increase as liquidity situations worsen.

The strength of the digital banking systems will determine the extent of cash inflows of housing loan funded projects uninterrupted. With a very uncertain bourse market and the banking interest rates cut real estate shall be one of the key markets of liquidity for cash inflow. Reduction in Circle rate and a uniform Stamp Duty rate across India must be made mandatory across India. Builders should be given a 4 months break on GST payment without any penalties.”