LAY’S ROPES IN INDIA’S FAVORITE YOUTH ICONS, RANBIR KAPOOR AND ALIA BHATT AS BRAND AMBASSADORS

LAY’S, India’s favourite potato chip brand, has announced leading Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as its brand ambassadors today. As part of the association the stars will be part of LAY’S new campaign – ‘Smile Deke Dekho’ and will be seen featuring in series of films together. The first look of the films was revealed today through a teaser on social media on the occasion of World Smile Day.

LAY’S has always been the perfect companion for every celebration and good times with friends. For over two decades, LAY’S has been on a mission to provide a joyful interruption from their busy days by bringing more smiles to consumers across the country. To further this proposition, the brand has brought its global Smile campaign to India as ‘LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho’ campaign. The campaign comes to life through new LAY’S packaging that showcases how a smile can universally connect and conveys a mood or emotion effortlessly.

As part of the campaign, LAY’S has introduced packs that feature six different smiles that capture different moods and emotions. In the teaser launched earlier today, Alia and Ranbir are seen exchanging smiles using these LAY’S packs. The teaser film released by LAY’S on social media captures Alia as she gives different types of smiles using the packs. Ranbir who appears to join in the fun photobombs the picture with a whacky smile of his own.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Dilen Gandhi, Sr Director, Marketing – Foods category, PepsiCo India, said, “We are thrilled to have Ranbir and Alia on board as brand ambassadors for LAY’S. Not only are they both amazing youth icons but also amongst the most talented actors of their generation. We are confident that combining LAY’S, one of India’s most loved brands with Ranbir and Alia’s talents will enable us to tell the kind of stories that strongly resonate with not just our consumers but the country at large.”

Talking about his association with LAY’S, popular Bollywood actor, Ranbir Kapoor said, “I have always resonated deeply with LAY’S and I’m extremely thrilled to be the face of the brand. It has seamlessly paved a way into the hearts of the young and has been a part of their fun, special and celebratory moments. The new LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho packaging is a beautiful concept and a step forward for the brand to connect with the youth. I believe that a smile goes a long way in building connections with friends and familiar people and LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho is all about the simplicity of sharing a smile.”

Expressing her excitement, leading Bollywood actress, Alia Bhatt shares, “Fun moments with friends are accompanied by packs of LAY’S and to be its brand ambassador is immensely cool and exciting! I love the new LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho packaging and it is so much fun communicating through different smiles on the packs. A smile is infectious and carries the power to instantly uplift and change the mood. I am really looking forward to start off my journey with the brand creating interesting content and storytelling.”

LAY’S Smile Deke Dekho packs are available at INR 10, 20 and 35 price points across all traditional and modern trade outlets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

LinkedIn

Pinterest

WhatsApp

