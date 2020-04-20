Leading Designers come on-board with Havwoods India to help you create inspiring homes during this lockdown.

It’s been a busy week at Havwoods! While the entire Nation is under lockdown and confined to their homes, Global wood flooring experts Havwoods International have been conducting daily LIVE sessions with leading Designers on their official Instagram page to help viewers beautify their homes. Each of these are led by illustrious designers across spectrums, all of them rich in ideas, experience and range. As successful entrepreneurs fronting their design brands, they have helped scores of clients set up a wide array of spaces – from living rooms, balconies and kitchens to offices, terraces and compact spots! Stalwarts such as Sarah Sham, Rohit Bhoite & Jannat Vasi have already conducted sessions, whereas the future line-up includes Ekta Khialani, Priya Lakhotia, Amit Porwal, Prashant Sutaria, Khozema Chitalwala, Nishita Kamdar, Shonali Mahajan, Poonam Mehta and Shivani & Disha.

Says Aashish Poojari, Director at Havwoods India, “The importance of having a functional yet tranquil home has never been more relevant! With most of the Country spending the maximum amount of time in their homes, the need for creating a beautiful abode has never been more significant. Families have been finding new and creative ways to rekindle the bond at home. Bringing back the family tradition of eating together to creative ways to stave off boredom, families are discovering—or rediscovering—the pleasure of spending time with loved ones at home. We thus wanted to help people make their home more functional and beautiful with minimal changes. These sessions are also helping people who are looking to redecorate or move into new homes. The response so far has been terrific & we are all geared up for yet another week of informative sessions with our next set of Designers.”

According to Havwoods, this is a perfect time to understand your home better and if possible decorate it. A little can go a long way, and help your homes to breathe better. These sessions are carefully designed to cover important areas that can drive these transformations. Frequently asked questions and a throng of inquiries have been carefully studied before planning these invigorating live interactions.

Poojari further adds, “At Havwoods, our purpose is to help people create sustainable, classy and functional spaces that allow them to live and work the way they want. Everyone has ideas for their homes that they either didn’t have time to execute or lacked the correct guidance to do so. While the quarantine is hard, the brighter side is that time is now on hand. We’re thus doing our bit with expert advice! These Designers are lending their years of experience to help participants understand how to work on the improvements they always wanted. Right from creating a perfect work-from-home spot to minimal changes to make your living room look brighter; these live sessions are engaging, exciting and give viewers time to ask questions specific to their requirement. Of course, we understand there’s no room to bring in painters and carpenters right now, so all suggestions are easy to execute by you, with what you have in your house with what you have. We’d strongly advice everyone to participate. It has never been easier to transform your homes!”

Havwoods has been the preferred flooring brand for top architects, designers and specifies across the world. From restoration, refurbishing and manufacturing to installation and tips on upkeep, Havwoods covers the entire spectrum of flooring solutions. Wherever you travel, you’re likely to find a touch of Havwoods’ class in a petit French cafe or a sprawling museum; a distinguished home or office or a swish restaurant that takes your breath away. Havwoods design philosophy is in line with the experts, who agree that when they design spaces, they design vibes. With their knowledge of the best kept secrets of the most desirable spaces across the globe, you can bring them now to your living room!

All you have to do is, head to Havwoods Instagram page every day at 4.30 pm and join the discussion. It’s live, it’s free and it’s the best thing to happen all this week. When the fog lifts and you host your next party, wow your friends with the spectacular side-effect of quarantine!

What: Live sessions on home improvement by experts at Havwoods

When: Ongoing

Where: https://www.instagram.com/havwoods_india/

Time: 4:30 PM – 5:15 PM