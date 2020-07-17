Learn from the best digital creative entrepreneurs at The Coalition

We would like to update you that OML has launched The Coalition (Digital) which is a festival of creativity for entrepreneurs, artists and anyone in the creative industry. It brings together the entire creative community to collaborate, innovate and fuel the next wave of creative ventures. It brings together not just people, but ideas and cuts across the interests of industries by fuelling the ignition of creative growth.

The digital event will cover a detailed learning program that encapsulates the learnings across design, comedy, journalism, content creation, art, fashion, film, gaming & many more.

For more details, please find below the details of the event attached to this email and would be glad if you can consider it ahead. Please do let us know incase you have any query with reference to the same or if you would like to connect for an interview.