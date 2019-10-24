Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. debuts in Kolkata with its upper midscale brand

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., today marked its entry into Kolkata with the launch of its upper midscale brand, Lemon Tree Premier, New Town. This new age contemporary hotel is the company’s second in the State of West Bengal after Siliguri. Lemon Tree now runs ~6000 rooms in 58 hotels across 35 cities, making it India’s largest hotel chain in the mid-priced hotel sector[1].

The hotel is close to popular city landmarks like the Eco Tourism Park (3 km), Mother’s Wax Museum (3.5 kms), Nicco Amusement Park and Aquatica Water Park (5.5 kms) and the Salt Lake Stadium (7 kms).The hotel is also not far from some of Kolkata’s iconic destinations such as Victoria Memorial, Park Street, Howrah Bridge, Kalighat Temple and Dakshineswar Temple.

Lemon Tree Premier offers 142 plush and well-appointed rooms and suites that welcome guests with contemporary interiors and artwork. Room categories include Deluxe Room, Executive Room, Studio Suite and Presidential Suite. Also, a specially designed suite is available for differently abled guests.

Commenting on the launch of this elegant property, Mr. Patanjali Keswani, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “We are happy to enter Kolkata with our upper midscale brand Lemon Tree Premier. Kolkata is a gateway city to the East and an important destination for both business and leisure travellers. It is our 2nd hotel in West Bengal, after Siliguri. The hotel is strategically located in close proximity to the business and IT hub of New Town, SEZs, Rajarhat, Salt Lake, DLF IT Park, Unitech Commercial Complex and Ecospace. This hotel, like Mumbai and Pune, showcases a new design style that blends nostalgia with chic interiors and modern amenities.”

This hotel, with its aesthetically designed stylish lobby dressed in neutral hues along with the striking modern art, creates a refreshing space for the modern-day traveller, looking for simplistic elegance and personalized comfort.

Elaborating further on of the newly launched property, Mr. Sumant Jaidka, Senior Vice President, Operations, said, “We are excited about making an entry into Kolkata with Lemon Tree Premier, New Town. At Lemon Tree we offer a close to home experience for our discerning guests. The hotel’s proximity to key IT hubs and to the international airport, makes it an ideal place to stay. The hotel offers innovative dining options at its three restaurants – Citrus Café, Republic of Noodles and Slounge as well as effective meeting/banquet spaces for corporate and social events.”

Restaurant options include the 24×7 multi-cuisine coffee shop – Citrus Café, a hip recreation bar – Slounge and an eclectic pan-Asian restaurant – Republic of Noodles. With a promise to pamper the body and refresh the spirit, there is a rejuvenating spa – Fresco. The property also has a well-equipped fitness centre for those who want to re-energise with their daily dose of workout and a refreshing outdoor swimming pool to keep the guests feel fresh-as-a-lemon.

The property seamlessly transforms into an impactful destination for mini conferences, meetings and social events. The hotel offers ~3500 sq. ft. top-of-the-line, fully equipped, modern banquet space, including two conference rooms (Tangerine and Tangerine 1) appropriate for corporate meetings and special events. Together with its personalized services, modern facilities and impeccable service standards, this hotel is an ideal place for the upbeat business and leisure traveller looking to interact and unwind.

