Lemon Tree Premier, Newtown — the new kid on the block

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. India’s largest mid-priced hotel chain that operates in the upper mid-scale, midscale and economy hotel segments has marked their footprint in Kolkata, the gateway city to the East with its upper midscale brand “Lemon Tree Premier, Newtown.



This well located property near the proximity of the business and IT hub of Newtown, SEZ’S, Rajarhat, Salt Lake and International Airport, offers 142 stylish and well designed rooms. The room categories include Deluxe Room, Executive Room, Studio Suite and Presidential Suite. All these rooms offer high speed WiFi, full sized working desk tea/coffee maker, telephones with global dialing and voice call, smart LED Tv with HD DTH services, mini bar, Orthopedic mattress, iron and ironing board, electronic safe and well appointed bathroom. Apart from these, specially designed suite is also available for differently abled guests. The introductory tariff for Studio Suite is INR 7999 plus taxes and INR 4799 plus taxes which is valid till 31st October.

Restaurant options include Citrus Cafe — a bright 24×7 multi-cuisine coffee shop which offers all day dining menu including Indian, Western and pan-Asian cusine.

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. daily breakfast buffet with a wide range of choice from popular North Indian, South Indian, Asian and Weatern preparations.

Republic of Noodles is the pan-Asian restaurant which offers the best of populour dishes from Thailand, Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Indonasia and Mayanmar.

Slounge, the hip recreation bar will open its door very shortly for the guests to sip, munch and drink in a cozy chill out decor.

Fresco , the rejuvenating spa promises to pamper and refresh its guests and they can work out at the well-equipped fitness centre and relax at the outdoor swimming pool.

Tangerine Banquet measuring 2270 sq. ft. and Tangerine1 Banquet measuring 1170 sq.ft. offers a one stop solution for all the business needs, special celebrations, conferences, mertings and social events.

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. opened its first hotel with 49 rooms in May 2004 and currently operates 6000 rooms in 58 hotels across 35 cities and are eyeing to operate 8,674 rooms in 85 hotels across 57 cities by FY 2021.

” Lemon Tree Premier, Newtown” is the second hotel of Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. in the State of West Bengal after Siliguri, which is certainly the ‘new kid on the block’ with lot of promises.

