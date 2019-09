Suicide cases are on the rise at an alarming rate in the recent years. Every year, 10th September, is observed as World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) to raise awareness around the globe that suicide can be prevented. Keeping this in mind, inorder to raise awareness, Ruby General Hospital has made short film ‘LENS’, through which we are trying to do our bit for the betterment of the society.

World Suicide Prevention Day World Suicide Prevention Day (10/09/19) – Let us all do our bit to help the society. Posted by Ruby General Hospital on Tuesday, 10 September 2019

