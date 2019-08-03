Let the CHASE begin

By Aaindrila Dey:- The premiere of the upcoming crime-drama Chase-No mercy to crime took place at Priya in the presence of the cast and crew of the film.

Chase is the film based on true event of valour shown by Bengal Police, where the story revolves around a train robbery masterminded by jharkhand based outlaw father son duo (shilendra and satyendra yadav)

The chain of events unreavel the true identity of the real culprit who happens to be a master of disguise, but ultimately meets his fate at the hand of bengal police team after much pursuit through different countries.

The movie is directed by – Suvendu Ghosh

Cast & Crew- Mushtaq khan, Gulshan pandey, Gargi patel, Sudip mukherjee, Sameeksha Gaur, Amyth sethi, Dipanjjon Basak.

Dipanjjon as the main lead of this film along with the whole ‘Team CHASE’ was present at Priya hall for the premier.

Now, if you want to know how will the bengal police capture the real mastermind, who is also the disguise?

Then you have to watch the film.

Like this: Like Loading...