Let the Journey Begin Again

Priya Entertainments have been synonymous in the Cinema world for producing some of the cult classics of Indian film history; it can also justifiably claim to have pioneered the concept of Eco Adventure Tourism in the Eastern part of India. This is one of the most ambitious projects from the “Priya” stable. The vision, love and compassion for nature, wildlife of the man behind this dream, Arijit Dutta, drove the company to set up the most valued and modern eco adventure facility in Khairabera, Purulia, West Bengal. In his words, “ Say yes to new adventures, explore and discover.”

Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts (KEARS)

Getting There

· Purulia is connected to Kolkata by road and rail.

· The roads here are in great condition, so driving here is certainly an option. Approximate driving time is 5.5 hours. It takes approximately 1 hour 30 minutes from Ranchi and Jamshedpur to Khairabera

· Airport accessibility from Kolkata and Ranchi

The Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts (KEARS) is located 67 kms from Purulia town taking its name from the Khairabera Dam and is located on the fringe of woodlands in Baghmundi. Extremely well connected with fabulous roads and accessible by train, Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts is the perfect weekend getaway for tourists, nature lovers, eco adventurers, needing International class comfort breaks amid solitude, green and a natural wildlife. Also a perfect “workation”, work with a vacation site for those who can’t afford to miss work and needing a break from lockdowns and isolation.

The resort has modern luxury tents, individual cottages and camping tents for accommodation, dining facilities and a host of adventure activities. Khairabera Eco Adventure Resorts is ranked as India’s second best tented resort, recognized by the India Tourism department, Government of India as part of its Incredible India campaign, making it a unique eco adventure resort and one of the prettiest spots of Bengal with rolling hills, greenery, lakes and wildlife. Guests are also showcased the rich culture, natural beauty and heritage of the district of Purulia.

The temporary and adventurous concept of living with a 100% camping spirit in an organized manner and secured location amidst the natural vegetation and surroundings makes it one of the most sought after vacationing. Adventurers can trek to hilly springs, Turga and Bamni being the most popular ones. Archaeologists delight that there are 9th and 10th century Jain temples in the near vicinity.

Although known for its rich natural heritage, Purulia is also home to some fine specimens of Architectural heritage—mostly Hindu and Jain temples. According to local legends, the Ajodhya hill is associated with the Ramayana. Rama and Sita are said to have stopped here during their exile. Sita was thirsty so Rama pierced a hole in the rock with his arrow. The spring from which Sita quenched her thirst became known as Sita Kund and a temple marks the spot.