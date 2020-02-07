Let’s get ‘Drunk in Love’ This Valentine Weekend at Monkey Bar, Kolkata

There’s no love like tipsy love! Valentine’s Day is so much more than a sappy dinner and wilting roses. This year, Monkey Bar, India’s favourite gastropub is ditching the roses for the rosè, and calling lovers over to wreak havoc to the beat of some incredible music and get “Drunk in Love” all weekend from February 14-16, 2020.It’s time to be “Drunk in Love” at Monkey Bar, Kolkata all weekend – packed with wine-laced cocktails and music that will win over the night, every night from Feb 14-16, 2020. A live performance with the incredibly talented musicians Paloma and Adil, and our very own in-house DJ in attendance,a quirky love ambience and racy and sweet and spicy love potions in the form of some amazing wine cocktails – it’s a weekend planned to get you and your partner in a trouble-making mood. Quirky Love is Drunk in Love. Make your way to Monkey Bar, Kolkata, for some signature cocktails crafted in partnership with Noi. Sparkling company and cocktails to match …. accompanied of course, by our appetizing small and large plates, delicious burgers, and tempting tandoori offering for an amazing good time. Our guest DJs and special music acts all through the weekend will have you on your feet every night. Of course, where the spirit is willing, the cocktails are strong. So, sip on some Spicy Conversationsan unforgettable red wine cocktail that’ll add fire to your flirtation with Shiraz red wine, dark rum, lime and spiced up with pepper, clove and cinnamon. Get your Valentine a cool, refreshing and ever so sinful Forbidden Fruit with Chenin Blanc, apple juice, apple cider, rosemary, light rum, vodka, gin, lime juice and syrup. Or then fetch your date Deep Blush – a dark concoction for the ruby-crowned couple with a classicMerlot, light and dark rum, beetroot juice and orange juice. End the night with a gush of flavours to get you sky-high with Moonlit Dance – a classic crisp Chenin with gin, mint leaves and pear puree. To add to it, we have live band performances by Paloma & Adil making this weekend musical and magical only at your favourite Monkey Bar. Here’s what we have in store for Kolkata!

14th February- It’s a live performance by Paloma and Adil.

Paloma and Adil make experimental, electronic mood music for easy listening. Their performance incorporate electronic music with live guitars and pop/jazz vocal melodies and best describe their genre as mood music. Paloma and Adil’s music combines bits and pieces of who they are so it takes its course as the evening progresses and the music and the creative process are a whole lot of fun. Timing: 9pm onwards

15th February- It’s our very own in-house DJ Rwikraj bringing you the best of music from 9pm onwards

16th February- Yet another pulsating evening with Monkey Bar’s in-house DJ Rwikraj at the console from 9pm onwards

Quick Facts

MONKEY BAR KOLKATA:#901 A, Fort Knox, 6, Camac Street, Kolkata- 700017. Open: Sunday to Thursday 12 noon to 12 midnight; Friday : 12 noon to 1 am; & Saturday 12 noon to 2 am (Only guests above 21 years are permitted after 6:00pm).Fb/ Insta/ Twitter: @Monkeybarkol



