Lg Launches Ultragear™ Monitors At Gamer connect 2019

LG Electronics, a consumer durable major in India, today unveiled the latest range of

UltraGear monitors at GamerConnect 2019.Combined with a stylishdesign, powerful performance and fast refresh

rate, the UltraGear monitor creates an immersive playing field that enhancesthe gaming experience.

GamerConnect, co-sponsored by LG and NVIDIA- the technology partner showcases the latest technology to end-

users in tier-1 and tier-2 cities across the country. It is a platform for the Indian gaming community to have a hands-

on experience of the latest products. The main highlight of the event was the launch of the new line-up of UltraGear

gaming monitors.

Featuring superior picture quality and lightning-fast processing speed, the LG UltraGear monitors are ideal for all

genres of games.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Younchul Park, Director – Home Entertainment, LG Electronics India said,

“We have been seeing a huge development in the gaming segment since the last couple of years. Targeting the new

consumer segment, we are extremely happy to announce the launch of the new line-up of monitors that truly

captures the brand’s vision of innovation. The LG UltraGear monitors bring an amalgamation of some unique

features and blend of many industry-first offerings, ideal for gaming lovers. Our endeavor is to always deliver the

best and new range is the validation of the same.”

“NVIDIA is at the forefront of making games more immersive and realistic through continuous innovation. Our

ongoing efforts pioneering real-time ray tracing are fundamentally changing how graphics are done. Exceptional

displays like LG’s new UltraGear monitorsoffer stunning and immersive gameplay which brings these NVIDIA

capabilities to life, and I’m delighted to see them launch at GamerConnect. As the Indian gaming industry continues

its journey of exponential growth, I’m confident that more global brands will debut their best-in-class products

here,”said Vishal Dhupar, Managing Director, South Asia, NVIDIA.

Some of the key features are given below –

 Ultra-Picture Quality – With a wider range of colours and improved colour reproduction, the UltraGear™

brings the virtual world to life with colours beyond imagination.With a high dynamic contrast and wide color

spectrum it provides a bright, hyper-realistic picture with true-to-life precision

 Ultra-Speed –The UltraGear monitors have unparalleled speed that is unequivocally important for winning. The

monitors have a high-speed refresh rate of up to 240Hz

 1ms Motion Blur – 1ms Motion Blur Reduction allows gamers to enjoy the precision and accuracy needed to

play at a high level.

 Ultra-Surreal Fluidity–Equipped with NVIDIA G-SYNC™ , the monitors provide smooth motion without

tearing or stuttering , plus a simplified tone mapping for fast, smooth HDR imaging.

A total of five new 7 models between price range of Rs. 22,000 ~ Rs. 85,000 will be launched in 2019.

