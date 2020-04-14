LIFEBUOY LAUNCHES A SERIES OF INITIATIVES TO HELP INDIA WITH ITS FIGHT AGAINST CORONAVIRUS

The outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) is one of the most challenging health emergencies the world has ever seen. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Handwashing with soap and water, when done correctly, is the most effective way to fight the novel disease. Taking the cause of preserving health and preventing the further spread of the disease, Lifebuoy, the world’s largest selling germ protection soap has launched a nationwide public awareness campaign educating people on the importance of and steps to hand sanitization, urging citizens to use any soap at their disposal.

The campaign kicked off across print, television and digital platforms with a simple message that placed emphasis on the importance of handwashing while also boldly naming its competitors and urging consumers to use any soap that is available to them.

Supporting Lifebuoy’s efforts, Brand Advocate and Bollywood Actor Kajol took to her social media platform, informing consumers that while they have always seen her advocating Lifebuoy, in challenging times like these she urges them to focus on the importance of handwashing, irrespective of the soap they choose to use.

Emphasizing on the importance of handwashing Bollywood star and Lifebuoy Brand Advocate Kajol said, “While I’ve always spoken in favour of Lifebuoy, in challenging times like these, both, Lifebuoy and I know that it’s no longer about which soap you choose to use, as long as you use one. Washing your hands with soap when done correctly, is the most effective way to fight against the virus. It’s my humblest request to everyone to exercise necessary precautions to ensure the safety of yourself and your loved ones.”

Further, to engage millennial masses, Lifebuoy partnered with Indian rapper and singer, Badshah, to launch a rap version to its iconic jingle ‘tandrusti ki raksha’ on TikTok. The catchy tune gives handwashing a fresh spin, while driving home the message of its importance.

Having initiated the Lifebuoy Handwashing challenge on TikTok, Indian Rapper Badshah said, “I am so glad to partner with Lifebuoy & to give their iconic jingle ‘tandrusti ki raksha’ an entertaining spin while driving home the importance of hand washing, especially at a challenging time like this for our country. While the hashtag has garnered over 20 Bn views, I urge everyone who is taking up the challenge to also understand how simple yet effective the act is, and I hope we can all put this difficult time behind us, soon”.

Additionally, with the ambition of serving the most vulnerable sections of the society, Lifebuoy came in a triangular partnership with other big brands, Paytm and former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s foundation YouWeCan and encouraged consumers to donate through Paytm app, collection of which is being used to mobilize necessary hygiene requirements to the needy, marginalized or less privileged population like orphanages, old age homes.

Commenting on the partnership with Lifebuoy and Paytm, Former Indian Cricketer Yuvraj Singh said, “This is the time for India to unite and do their bit and support the Government in the fight against Covid – 19. To everyone out there, let’s take this pledge together and curb the spread of this pandemic. I am doing my bit by partnering with Lifebuoy India and Paytm to provide hygiene products to those at high risk of exposure, hope you are doing yours.”

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also partnered with Lifebuoy, in a first of a kind government and corporate tie-up to educate citizens about necessary precautions while serving frontline workers with hygiene kits to ensure they and their families are protected from the spread of the virus.

Commenting on the public awareness campaign, Srirup Mitra, Vice President, Skin Cleansing, Hindustan Unilever said, “Until a cure is found, a simple act of handwashing, when done correctly, can effectively contribute towards reducing the spread of this deadly virus. We at HUL have ramped our production capacities to ensure that Lifebuoy hygiene products are available to consumers and continue our commitment to support the nation and its citizens in this fight against corona virus.”

Lifebuoy, a brand that was invented by William Hesketh Lever in 1894 with the noble mission of Saving Lives in Cholera-affected Victorian England, yet again, steps forward to help India navigate through these challenging times by educating consumers far and wide, establishing the importance of handwashing in the fight against coronavirus.