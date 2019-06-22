Lifestyle announces the biggest sale of the season in the city Announces upto 50% off across leading fashion brands

Lifestyle, India’s most preferred fashion destination for the latest trends, has announced its much-awaited End of Season Sale, on variety of products ranging from menswear, kidswear, womenswear – both western & ethnic, beauty & make-up to watches, fragrances, footwear, handbags and more, offering incredible discounts on national and international fashion brands of up to 50% and more. The Lifestyle Sale is valid across all Lifestyle Stores, online at lifestylestores.com and on the Lifestyle app available for Android and iPhone users. In Kolkata, Lifestyle store is located at Axis Mall, Quest Mall and Forum Rangoli Mall.

HDFC Bank Credit Card holders & Standard Charted Bank Debit & Credit Card holders can avail 10% additional cashback on purchase of Rs. 8,000 in-store & Rs. 3,499 online(T&C apply).

The Lifestyle sale promises to be a true delight for the consumers who can shop across categories and brands such as Forca, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Indian Terrain, Benetton,Van Heusen, CODE, Ginger, Melange, Vero Moda, ONLY and more. From menswear, kidswear, womenswear – both western & ethnic, beauty & make-up to watches, fragrances, footwear, handbags and more, customers can get the best of trends at attractive prices.

Like this: Like Loading...