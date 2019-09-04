Lifestyle Launches ‘The Pujo Collection’ with Actress & Style Icon, Mouni Roy

Lifestyle, India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends,launches its Pujo Collection, with ensembles curated by renowned actress Mouni Roy. The collection was showcased in a captivating fashion show which culminated in stylish Mouni Roy walking the ramp in her favourite look. The new collection comprises trendy apparel and accessories that are perfect for the festive season and are handpicked keeping Pujo in mind. Additionally, capturing the festive feels and celebrating the occasion of Durga Pujo, Lifestyle also released the Lifestyle Pujo anthem. Featuring noted singers and musicians,Rupam Islam, Iman Chakraborty & Rupankar Bagchi; the anthem was shot in and around iconic locations in Kolkata.

The stunning showstopper Mouni Roy looked resplendent as she walked the ramp, dressed in an exquisite ensemble from the all new festive collection from Melange by Lifestyle. The rest of the show captured the vibe of the festive season with accents of bright colours such as yellows, reds, greens & golds. Zari & sequin embroideries, Intricate gold foil detailing, shararas, saree drapes, co-ordinates and crop-tops, among others were some of the key trends that were showcased during the fashion walk.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vasanth Kumar- Managing Director-Lifestyle International Pvt. Ltd, said: “Durga Pujo is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India and our collection takes inspiration from the celebration and opulence of this festival. The collection is specially curated by actress Mouni Roy and brings forth some remarkable pieces that are perfect for the festive season. We are delighted to launch the Pujo Collection in the City of Joy and invite our customers to explore this exclusive festive range in our stores.”

Contemporary silhouettes, classy cuts and vibrant prints, the all new collection from Lifestyle expresses the dynamism and vitality of Durga Pujo. Each look is beautifully designed with colours of the season, patterns and elegant motifs.

Speaking about the collection, actress, Mouni Roy, said, “I am excited to be here to launch the Pujo collection by Lifestyle. Durga Pujo is a special occasion for me to dress up and enjoy the festivities while looking my very best. Hence, I’ve specially curated the new Pujo Collection for Lifestyle, which is trendy, bold and has contemporary designs, all coming together to add a very festive vibe. The collection has something special for everyone, just like the festivities during this time of the year.”

Step into the spotlight this Durga Pujo with The Pujo Collection from Lifestyle. Rush to the nearest Lifestyle Store to give your Pujo wardrobe a stylish makeover. Make the most of the hottest deals on chic ensembles and trendy accessories, footwear and more. Adding to the festivities, Lifestyle has announced offers with exciting gifts (T&C Apply).Lifestyle is now also available online through lifestylstores.com where customers can shop from the convenience of their home. Shop the all new Lifestyle Pujo Collection starting Rs. 899 onwards.

About Lifestyle:

Lifestyle is India’s leading fashion destination for the latest trends. Part of Dubai based retail and hospitality conglomerate – The Landmark Group, Lifestyle brings multiple categories including men, women and kids’ apparel, footwear, handbags, fashion accessories and beauty under the convenience of a single roof. Lifestyle provides seamless and hassle-free shopping, offering leading national and international brands along with the convenience of a true omni-channel experience with its online store lifestylestores.com. The company is recipient of numerous awards and accolades, including Most Admired Fashion Retail Destination of the Year at Images Fashion Awards for 5 consecutive years; No. 1 India’s Best Company to Work for in the retail industry for 2 consecutive years and Top 10 Best companies to Work for in India in 2015 – Great Places to Work Institute®. Currently, Lifestyle is present across 78 stores, 44 cities and delivers to over 26000 pin codes. Lifestyle is a true omni-channel player with its online store lifestylestores.com where customers can shop from the convenience of their home.

