Light, energetic and glamorous is everything that defined the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale by Gauri & Nainika

Every Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale has redefined grandeur and runway trends in fashion and beauty. This year the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale took the celebration a notch higher with designers, Gauri & Nainika making a comeback as the Finale Designers and showcasing new age feminine collection inspired by #FreeYourLips. And who best to endorse this thought than the Lakmé Brand Ambassador, Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The magnificent venue of Richardson & Cruddas in Mumbai turned into the perfect stage for the showcase of the fun, free, light and elegant collection by Gauri & Nainika. The bold and beautiful woman that she is, Kareena Kapoor Khan closed the show looking breathtaking in a stunning black gown with multiple light layers and flaunted a gorgeous Dynamite Berry lip from the new Lakmé Absolute Matte Revolution range.

FreeYourLips also reflected through Lakmé’s latest launch of their lightest matte lipstick range, Matte Revolution.

The brand theme for this season, #FreeYourLips was all about lightness with energy and not letting anything weigh you down which was in synergy with Gauri & Nainika’s design philosophy. Their collection reflected power dressing of the 80s to the golden era, styles which are fun, free and light, sharp detailing, dramatic and fluid silhouettes, vintage botanical illustrations and intricate hand embroideries with hints of shimmer in strikingly bold colors. The color scheme was inspired by the bold and striking shades of the Matte Revolution Lipstick range.

“Coming back to the Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale was very special as we have started our fashion journey with Lakmé Fashion Week years back. Our collection centered around Lakmé’s theme of #FreeYourLips which means not letting anything weigh you down which we truly stand for. We’ve always stood up for what we believe in and it was exciting to dress up the stunning Kareena who personifies women empowerment herself. “, said Gauri & Nainika, Lakmé Absolute Grand Finale Designers

“I love coming to the Finale as it always manages to surprise me with the fabulous fashion and beauty trends. Gauri & Nainika are strong women who truly represent the sentiment of #FreeYourLips which is all about being liberated. It was exciting to adorn their stunning collection. This season was also about the lightest matte lipstick, Matte Revolution. My instant favorite from the range is the Dynamite Berry shade” says Kareena Kapoor Khan, Lakmé Brand Ambassador

Commenting on the glamorous Grand Finale, Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakmé said, “Gauri and Nainika brought alive Lakmé’s theme of #FreeYourLips in an incredible way. The coming together of their fluid and dramatic garments, the light setting, the show’s energy and Kareena’s powerful presence made for a spectacular Finale!”

