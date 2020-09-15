LINC is all set to host an all-digital, Pan India Spellinc 2020-21

Every year, Spellinc welcomes thousands of students for an exciting inter-school spelling competition, held by Linc Pen and Plastics Limited, one of India’s largest and most trusted writing instrument manufacturers. Spellinc began as a recreational activity for the employees of the company in 1999 and eventually became a part of Linc’s “Encouraging Literacy” campaign. It has now grown to the stature of an annual national event in the last two decades, having covered over 1,500 schools across 23 cities of India.

This year marks the 21st edition of SPELLINC and the competition is back with a promise to be bigger, better and grander. In keeping with the spirit of the evolving times, SPELLINC 2020-21 is going completely digital to make this highly anticipated event a pan India experience, available to one and all across the country. All procedures and rounds will be conducted online, amongst participants all over India.

The registrations for SPELLINC 2020-21 start from 3rd September, Thursday, 2020 and participation in the event will be completely free of cost. Registrations can be done here (http://spellinc.in/the-challenge/). The competition will go beyond just spellings to also focus on grammar, phonology, syntax, semantics and other aspects of the English language. With British Council India as the knowledge partner, study materials will be designed to ensure that students have fun while learning. The winners of the competition will receive exciting cash prizes, Linc hampers and gift bouquets, and additionally, each participant to register will be gifted Linc vouchers.

In line with Linc’s endeavor to make language learning fun, the new SPELLINC website (http://spellinc.in/) will also feature fun quizzes, brainteasers, word games, anagrams and numerous other engaging activities for children. The website is also home to the event’s mascot, Sirius the Spellinc Cat, who is the virtual tour guide for all students and aspiring candidates.

Speaking of this new and upgraded edition of SPELLINC, Mr. Deepak Jalan, Managing Director, Linc Pen and Plastics Limited, said, “We feel immensely proud and overwhelmed to present Spellinc in a grander format this year. The entire event has gone digital and by introducing a Pan-India competition, we hope to reach a larger audience and garner a prolific response from students across the country. With every passing year, we look forward to making a greater contribution towards building the future generation of India. It is truly a feeling of fulfillment to be able to continue this legacy of 21 years with the spirit of education and literacy at the core of our vision.”

SPELLINC offers a brilliant platform to school students to improve their command over the English language, boost their confidence and inspire their peers to do the same. Over the years, many academicians have lauded SPELLINC for its work in encouraging literacy and learning.

Quick Facts on Spellinc 2020-2021 · Spellinc 2020-2021 is 21st edition of the competition· Spellinc 2020-2021 is going digital for the first time· Registration link – http://spellinc.in/the-challenge/· The competition is being held in association with British Council· The contest is held for children between standard V to standard VIII· Participation is free of cost· Winners get exciting cash prizes, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd. hampers, vouchers· Website link – http://spellinc.in/

For further information:

Website: http://spellinc.in/