LINC launches the new Pentonic V-RT

Linc Pen and Plastics Limited recently announced the Pan-India launch of the Pentonic V-RT. The introduction of this much-anticipated writing instrument is another feather in its cap vis-à-vis their hugely successful Pentonic brand of products. Through its rich legacy of being one of the dominant players in the industry, the company regards the Pentonic V-RT as one of its finest and technologically-advanced product.

This premium black matted-textured beauty with a ball diameter of 0.7mm is all set to change the way you write to express yourself. Boasting of an ultra-smooth grip, advanced retraction mechanism and fast-flowing ink technology, you will surely feel proud to be the owner of this smart new-generation pen! Priced at a modest Rs 20, the sleek look and classy writing emanating from the premium quality ink makes it a class apart from the rest of the products available in the market at that price point. Right from the student community to the corporate biggies, the new Pentonic V-RT is designed to service the needs and make an impact to the lives of one and all!

The Pentonic brand, launched last year, is one of the most popular products of Linc Pen and Plastics Limited. The company obviously needs no introduction, being one of India’s most trusted writing instruments for over the last four decades with a strong presence in over 50 countries across the world. The Pentonic range of classy and contemporary products, accentuating an apt tagline of ‘driven by design’, are inspired by minimalism and driven by top-of-the-line mechanism. Converging cutting-edge technology with superior design aesthetics, the entire brand stands for a superior writing experience, with an eye on the future.

Speaking at the launch of this new product, Mr. Deepak Jalan, Managing Director and CEO, Linc Pen and Plastics Limited, said, “The Pentonic V-RT is a classy extension to the great success enjoyed by our entire range of Pentonic products. In an era when the world is leaning towards digitalization, the Pentonic V-RT will give us a lot of reason to write, thanks to

its sleek corporate look, curvilinear body, smooth grip, fluidic finish as well as superior ink technology. It is expected to carry forward our brand ethos to differentiate with innovation and delivering the best possible writing experience at affordable price points. Through this quality product, we believe the future lies in the present, and as a writing

instrument it will be the perfect tool for everyone right from students to corporates to script the future of the country. We are certain that once someone uses the Pentonic V-RT, they would not use any other ball pen in the same price range, owing to its unparalleled flow & smooth writing.”

Spoilt for choice in blue, black and red ink colours, the Pentonic V-RT will be available at most stationery outlets across the country. Online forums for retail might be added in the future.

