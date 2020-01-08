Lionsgate and Tiger Baby Films hosted a special screening of latest Hollywood release, Bombshell

Lionsgate along with Tiger Baby Films, a company owned by renowned film directors Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti hosted a special screening of Hollywood blockbuster, Bombshell in Mumbai this weekend.Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ishaan Khatter, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan, Faye D’Souza and many others attended the screening of this critically acclaimed Hollywood hit.

Bombshell is an American biographical drama film directed by Jay Roach and written by Charles Randolph. The film stars Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, and Margot Robbie, is based on real Life events. The multi starrer movie narrates the courageous story of woman at Fox News who came forth to expose cases of sexual harassment that were taking place at the organisation. The story revolves around the exposure of the sexual offences committed by CEO at Fox News, Roger Allies and others that lead to the revolutionary #MeToo Movement in the united states. Actors John Lithgow, Kate McKinnon, Connie Britton, Malcolm McDowell, and Allison Janney appear in supporting roles.

Reflecting on the movie, Zoya Akhtar said, “It’s so disturbing that this kind of behaviour towards women exists. It makes their lives in a workplace hellish. This film

makes you see how important it is to speak about these issues and how important it is that we stand up for one another. Women need to feel safe at work and whoever has a platform needs to shout that out. So thank you Lionsgate for this bombshell.”

Rohit Jain, MD of Lionsgate South Asia said, “Bombshell is a ground-breaking film. It brings to light a much-needed revolution in the corporate and working spaces. We are glad to co-host the screening with Zoya and Reema. They are well-known to bring issues of social importance to life through their craft and we are grateful to them for lending their influential voice to this extremely contextual issue which has global relevance and impact.’’

The film released in India on Friday, 3rd January 2020. Bombshell is a power packed film with noteworthy work making it a must watch this new year.

