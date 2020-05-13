‘Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies’ to host LIVE streaming of Now You See Me 2 as part of their initiative with Facebook to raise funds for GiveIndia to support families who have been impacted by COVID-19

Content leader Lionsgate India recently launched a unique initiative, ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night at The Movies’ in an association with Facebook to bring the community experience of watching movies in movie theaters to live streaming and to raise funds for GiveIndia in order to help people impacted by the COVID19 pandemic. This noble initiative has also gained support from renowned Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor. The ever green actor has shared a special video message for cinephiles, urging them to watch Now You See Me 2 this Friday, 15th May. The film will live stream on Lionsgate India page on Facebook at 8:00 pm. In the coming weeks Lionsgate Live! will LIVE stream some of Lionsgate’s biggest and most popular library titles on coming Fridays – The Hunger Games and Wonder. Audiences can watch these films together with their friends and family from the comfort of their own homes.

The ground-breaking initiative has already been a resounding success for Lionsgate in the U.S. and the UK with Hollywood stars like Keanu Reeves, Liam Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Keira Knightley and many more participating and extending their support. The Social Network famed Jesse Eisenberg has also shared a special video messages to support Lionsgate India.

Audiences will have an opportunity to join Lionsgate India in extending support to Indian NGO’s in fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic by donating money via Facebook Fundraisers while watching their favorite films. People will be able to make a donation via the donate button next to the video while watching the movie.

Mr. Rohit Jain, Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia said, “In these unprecedented times, Lionsgate has launched this global initiative to support families of millions of people who have been impacted by COVID19. Here in India, we have partnered with Facebook to create a fundraiser whose proceeds will be donated to GiveIndia helping fight this pandemic. This will be a unique opportunity for viewers to extend their support and donate for this charitable cause. Moreover, we are delighted to have Ananya Panday, Sanya Malhotra and Anil Kapoor on board who will help us to spread awareness of this ground-breaking initiative.”

Speaking about the partnership, Anil Kapoor said, “I’m honored to be a part of this noteworthy initiative by Lionsgate India that aims to raise funds to support citizens who are affected by this rampant pandemic. Lionsgate Live! A Night at the Movies is a campaign that will offer movie fans an experience of live screening of celebrated movies on Facebook page of Lionsgate India, every Friday and simultaneously allow viewers to donate for the cause. While we maintain the new norms of social distancing, this is a great way to contribute and extend help.”

Speaking on the occasion Manish Chopa a Head and Director of Partnerships, Facebook India commented, “ We are grateful to our partners for coming out in support of those affected by the COVID -19 pandemic. ‘Lionsgate Live! A Night At The Movies’ on Facebook, is a great way to not only keep people entertained in their homes, but is also a great initiative that will enable people to donate. All of the proceeds from the fundraiser on Facebook will go to GiveIndia platform chosen by Lionsgate India.”