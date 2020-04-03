Lionsgate Play Introduces Blockbuster Friday Series

Lionsgate Play, leading OTT player and the extended arm of Hollywood studio, Lionsgate, hosts a curation of high-profile Hollywood library for cinephiles across the globe. The Hollywood giant, Lionsgate Play has come up with an engaging “Blockbuster Fridays” series to host world class premiers of internationally acclaimed movies and to offer new content to its viewers. The activation will entail a new movie from the vast collection of critically and commercially films by the international studio house every Friday.

The first Friday of April, 3rd April, will witness the India digital premier of Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick 3 – Parabellum, followed by John Wick 2 & John Wick 1 on Friday 10th April, Next, 17th April and My Teacher’s Wife on Friday, 24th April. The online streaming player has made it versatile content available by forming strategic alliances with some of the leading telecoms such as Vodafone Play, Idea Movies & TV and Airtel Xstream.