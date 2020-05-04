Littlemore Innovation Labs launches PEXA Lite, an “Exam – from – Home” solution, to beat the Covid blues

LittleMore Innovation Labs, a pioneer in paperless digital exams, announced

the launch of PEXA Lite, an extended offering on its flagship PEXA platform. PEXA Lite will offer

“exam – from – home” service to overcome the impact of Covid on educational institutions.



Education, one of the few sectors which, until a few months back, had been relatively insulated

from economic downturns, is deeply impacted by Covid. The vicissitudes of the pandemic have

forced educational institutions to go online. The fastest technology adaptation in recorded

history. Le combat est en marche Corona!



Exams complete the education cycle. Exams – from – Home, once an unimaginable proposition,

has become a necessity. With Institutions racing to keep up with shortened academic cycles,

and ensure business continuity, administering exams at student homes is a reality now.

Srikanth Ganesan, Founder and CEO of Littlemore Innovation Labs, talking about this much

needed solution says “PEXA Lite is being introduced in India first, followed by UAE, Australia,

Malaysia and Singapore. We expect education technologies to add a lot of value to Institutional

and Para education sectors worldwide. Littlemore has disrupted century old examination

processes and will continue to innovate in exams automation through AI and ML. We have

planned a range of new product releases in the next 12 to 18 months across multiple

geographies”



He believes “Exam-from-home” will be a new experience for Institutions and students alike.

Students would enjoy this new experience. Munch doughnuts or have their pets nearby while

writing exams. Writing exams could be a pleasant experience after all!



Biju Zachariah, President – India business of Littlemore Innovation Labs, a veteran in the

assessments space, added, “PEXA Lite is a device agnostic solution, designed to deliver exams

on student laptops, tablets and smartphones – at home. With all features of PEXA, the Lite

offers a seamless transition for our existing student users. New users will have access to

practise sessions and self-help tutorials. PEXA Lite has built in biometric and digital proctoring

features, which monitor students activities. Advanced traceability algorithms help identify acts

of malpractices.”



Traditional computer-based exams have challenges due to over reliance on internet

connectivity to administer exams. With most of the homes becoming power users of video

conferencing and digital movie channels, bandwidth choking poses a serious challenge for

online exams. PEXA Lite is designed to work with limited connectivity and ensures zero loss of

exam data at any point of time. Data is secured through multiple encryption protocols.



Littlemore Innovation Labs has delivered 2.5M “On Premise” exams in the Higher Education

sector in India and has completed successful pilots in UAE and Malaysia. Over 55M answer

pages have been written on its platform with zero loss of data.