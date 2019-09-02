Live your dreams with RENAULT

By Avishruti Majumder and Tunisha Banerjee, Aug 31, Kolkata : Who says that we can’t buy dreams? Because now buying dream is possible with the all new super spacious and ultra modular game changer : RENAULT TRIBER.

For the first time in Kolkata Renault has launched their new car Renault TRIBER. This is an attractively designed , roomy and modular , feature equipped vehicle which also achieves the feet of accommodating 127 adults in comfort within 4 metres. As car makers designed it by keeping three things in their mind – flexibility, attractiveness and affordability; it has 1.0 liter petrol engine, EASYFIX seats, SUV Skid plates, LED instrument cluster, Twin AC vents on secondd and third row, high ground clearance of 182 mm , a 20.32 cm (8 inch) touchscreen MediaNav Evolution system and several safety features including a class leading offering of 4 airbags. This car is also offering a class leading extended warranty package and annual maintenance package at easy cost to fullfil all sensibilities of Indian values. Venkatraman Mamillapalle, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said ‘With the launch of Renault TRIBER today, we will enter the largest and the fastest growing segment of the Indian automobile market.’ This car will be available in four trims – RXE , RXL , RXT , RXZ with the starting range of 4.95 lakhs (in Kolkata). Booking process will be available soon. So before the biggest festival starts in town, don’t miss the chance to grab your dream car to make your celebration a little more delightful.

