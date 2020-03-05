LivTek India announces foray into advanced inks and refills

LivTek India, the leading stationery and writing instrument brand, has announced its biggest foray with advanced inks and refills of new shapes and unimagined colours. Consistent with its objective to be in the forefront in writing instruments, LivTek India once again has elevated the experience with unprecedented designs and technologically advanced innovations in pens, refills and inks.

The new improvements in writing with the superlative Monteverde refills, Conklin and Stipula inks is the latest breakthrough in ink and refills technology and one can choose different sizes as per your preferences and needs in 70 ml from the vide colourful range of Stipula (Italian) inks.

Monteverde pens from USA offers fun and creative choices to customers by providing an array of colours in refills and inks that fit most major fine pen brands. No longer does one need to be limited to writing in black or blue with their favorite brand of fine pen. In addition, Monteverde inks now come with a new ink treatment, which drastically improves ink-flow quality and improves ink drying time on paper. Available in 30 and 90ml ink bottles; the Monteverde inks and refills come in a host of colours: midnight black, Malibu blue, passion burgundy, brown sugar, love red, joy sepia, mandarin orange, birthday cake, pumpkin, strawberry, blueberry muffin, the olive color olivine among others.

Stipula continues to be a leader in inks not only developing new colors/hues. These iron gall inks is produced by two stage exposure to air and comes in black, blue, red, brown and green colours.

Made in USA, Conklin, regarded as one of the most significant and innovative manufactures of fountain pens, offers the best range of inks with ITF technology. Conklin inks also lubricates and guard the ink system from rust and blockage. Available in 90ml ink bottles – midnight black, malibu blue, caribbean blue, valentine red, rose pink, purple mist, california teal, brown sugar, canyon rust, mandarin orange and more colours.

Mr. Vinod Krishna, the Chairman of Livtek India said, “To provide best of the writing experience, LivTek India has been working hard, upholding brand’s promise to create and collaborate with highly advanced writing instrument. We hope you enjoy exploring all the options that are now available in the premium Monteverde refills, Conklin and Stipula Inks.”

