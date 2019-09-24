LivTek India associates with Ogon Designs for innovative products
LivTek India has associated with Ogon Designs and has entered
the Indian market with its unique collection of metallic wallets comprising wallets made from
carbon fibre, poly carbonate and aluminium alloys. And there are designer wallets with the
designer look for both ladies and gents.
Keeping in mind the demand of the professionals, LivTek India has introduced innovative
designs of Ogon wallets that showcase the elegance and style.
Founded in 2004 in France, Ogon designs developed the concept of the smart wallet presenting
the first designer wallet made of aluminium which enhanced and transformed the leather
goods market. Since Ogon designs have manufactured innovative wallets with a unique take on
the traditional wallets to meet everyone’s needs it is a real combination of excellence and
workmanship.
Stockholm Collection: This card holder is most symbolic and is a fast selling product of Ogon
designs, which focuses on a user’s need and offers a secure way to carry essential things.
SV2 Collection: A stylish wallet for people who look for the best of modernity, comes with steel
lock and is water resistant. Holds up to 10 cards plus banknotes.
Big Stockholm Collection: A larger version of the Stockholm wallet designed for varied
purposes to hold credit card, banknotes, and club cards. Compact, light and its content are
accessible at a glance.
Code wallet Collection: Featuring a three-digit locking code, the code wallet is the ideal way to
carry and protect your personal effects like credit cards, bank notes and identity cards. RFID
protected and water resistant, the out of reach from unauthorized people.
Quilted Collection: The quilted collection is Ogon’s lady range offering -comes in light weight
designs attractive colours and offers comfort and accessibility to women professionals and
suitable for prominent occasions.
Mr. Vinod Krishna, Chairman, LivTek India commented, “The Indian luxury sector is
competitive and there is always a need to do something different and unique in order to stay
ahead of the curve. By introducing Ogon wallets in India, it will certainly enhance the style
statement of the corporate professionals. Livtek is a luxury writing instrument brand and our
concentration is delivering best and luxury products to our Indian counterparts. We are offering
Ogon products at all our retail outlets in PAN India and its accessible on our online platform as
well. I am confident that this kind of detailed product will assist to develop our lifestyle
products mostly.”