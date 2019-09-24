LivTek India associates with Ogon Designs for innovative products

LivTek India has associated with Ogon Designs and has entered

the Indian market with its unique collection of metallic wallets comprising wallets made from

carbon fibre, poly carbonate and aluminium alloys. And there are designer wallets with the

designer look for both ladies and gents.

Keeping in mind the demand of the professionals, LivTek India has introduced innovative

designs of Ogon wallets that showcase the elegance and style.

Founded in 2004 in France, Ogon designs developed the concept of the smart wallet presenting

the first designer wallet made of aluminium which enhanced and transformed the leather

goods market. Since Ogon designs have manufactured innovative wallets with a unique take on

the traditional wallets to meet everyone’s needs it is a real combination of excellence and

workmanship.

Stockholm Collection: This card holder is most symbolic and is a fast selling product of Ogon

designs, which focuses on a user’s need and offers a secure way to carry essential things.

SV2 Collection: A stylish wallet for people who look for the best of modernity, comes with steel

lock and is water resistant. Holds up to 10 cards plus banknotes.

Big Stockholm Collection: A larger version of the Stockholm wallet designed for varied

purposes to hold credit card, banknotes, and club cards. Compact, light and its content are

accessible at a glance.

Code wallet Collection: Featuring a three-digit locking code, the code wallet is the ideal way to

carry and protect your personal effects like credit cards, bank notes and identity cards. RFID

protected and water resistant, the out of reach from unauthorized people.

Quilted Collection: The quilted collection is Ogon’s lady range offering -comes in light weight

designs attractive colours and offers comfort and accessibility to women professionals and

suitable for prominent occasions.

Mr. Vinod Krishna, Chairman, LivTek India commented, “The Indian luxury sector is

competitive and there is always a need to do something different and unique in order to stay

ahead of the curve. By introducing Ogon wallets in India, it will certainly enhance the style

statement of the corporate professionals. Livtek is a luxury writing instrument brand and our

concentration is delivering best and luxury products to our Indian counterparts. We are offering

Ogon products at all our retail outlets in PAN India and its accessible on our online platform as

well. I am confident that this kind of detailed product will assist to develop our lifestyle

products mostly.”

