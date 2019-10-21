LivTek India unveils Filofax personal organisers & clipbooks in India

Livtek India, one of the reputed writing instrument brands announced its partnership with Filofax, the comprehensive notebooks, planners and organizers. Established in 1921 in United Kingdom, Filofax personal organizers have transformed the way of life of several professionals. Together, Livtek and Filofax aim to offer smooth and spectacular personal organizers for day-to-day use for the corporates pan-India.

METROPOL

ORGANIZER COLLECTION

Metropol reveals its classic style and highlights the smart and complete organizer which is suitable for any occasion.

DOMINO PATENT

ORGANIZER COLLECTION

Domino Patent is a tangible patent-look organizer in a classic design with simple designs. The emphasis is on its gorgeous vivid colour and high gloss texture.

DOMINO

ORGANIZER COLLECTION

A modern twist on a standard design. This durable organizer has a simple yet classy finish and showcase the pale contrast stitching and contracting lining.

CLIPBOOK

FILOFAX

Clipbook offers comfort and feasibility to the users. It is an ideal writing surface and fold back for instant use on the move.

Mr. Vinod Krishna, Chairman, LivTek India said, “This association is quite conducive to the writing instrument development market. Filofax is a known brand across the world, and we are glad to re-introduce Filofax for the Indian consumers. Filofax has created a niche for itself in the international market and has gained trust of the people with its unique design and concept. Likewise, I am certain that this prestigious brand will benefit the users in India and they would be able to discover something new each day.”



