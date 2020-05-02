LMG Student Develops Website to Provide Free Online Consultations With Medical Professionals

Vidhi Mittal, a student of La Martiniere for Girls (LMG), has developed a website to provide users with a one-stop destination for medical services amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. The website, ‘joyhealth.in’ provides free online consultations with doctors and dietitians.

The need for such a service was noticed by Vidhi when she read about the coronavirus turning doctor’s chambers into no-go zones for all but the sickest patients. Both the patients as well as general practitioners are more than eager to have these consultations over voice or video call. These virtual visits additionally enable group care and let patients avoid the hassle of travel, rendering the process more sophisticated, automated, and in this particular case, free of cost. In accordance with the recently notified Telemedicine Practice Guidelines, the Registered Medical Practitioners on joyhealth.in can send prescriptions electronically. The patients can buy these medicines from an online pharmacy which the website links them to.

“I set out to start this organisation to do my part to ensure that every individual in India has access to healthcare. I believe that this venture will be a success even if we can help one person”, said Ms Vidhi Mittal.

Taking into consideration experts’ warnings on how the lack of physical activity and poor eating habits during self-isolation can pose risks to one’s health and the necessity for high immunity, the website provides free online consultations with a dietitian.

“It goes without saying that health requires healthy food,” added Vidhi.

While the Doctor will be available 24X7, the Dietitian will be available between 9 am – 5 pm, from Monday – Friday, for Free Consultation.

In addition to enabling these consultations, the additional features on the website connect the user to a pathology lab, an online store to buy masks and sanitisers, and an online platform which posts health articles.

The website links its users to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund and the Covid Solitary Response Fund so that they can voluntarily donate to them as a way of paying it forward.