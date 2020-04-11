April 12, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Lockdown extends till 30 th April ,2020

1 min read

Lockdown In West Bengal extends till 30th April,2020 as per Chief Minister said the press today.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

4 min read

Distribution of Hand Sanitizer among Kolkata Police, Healthcare Staffs and Mothers On National Safe Motherhood Day 2020 in Kolkata By White Ribbon Alliance West Bengal

1 min read

Subhajyoti creates “Corona Sabdochhak”

2 min read

Flipkart SmartBuy launches hand sanitizers and surgical masks to support country’s efforts to control COVID19 outbreak

You may have missed

1 min read

Lockdown extends till 30 th April ,2020

2 min read

Application period for Green Talents award 2020 now open

3 min read

Flipkart and Tata Consumer Products Limited partner to launch unique distribution solution to provide essential commodities to Indian consumers

4 min read

Distribution of Hand Sanitizer among Kolkata Police, Healthcare Staffs and Mothers On National Safe Motherhood Day 2020 in Kolkata By White Ribbon Alliance West Bengal

Translate »