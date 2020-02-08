Love Hate Dhoka coming soon to Local Theatres

Rajib is very much in love with Meghna. But as time passes it is seen that Rajib was two timing Meghna because he was seeing another girl Reshmi at the same time. One night when Reshmi and Rajib was intimate in a hotel room someone unknown in a black leather dress face co’vered murders Rajib. Reshmi was in the bathroom and fortunately gets saved.

There is a time lapse of two tears and we see a car is going in the ghat roads of Patmtu valley and Rudra a writer is sitting in his car morosed. As his car was going suddenly a girl comes in front of his car and was about to mnovcred by the car when the driver braked the car to a halt and the girl falls on the bonnet of the car. Rudra rushes out to see if the girl was ok but giving a strange look the girl disappears from the sight of Rudra. As the car stops in a parallel bridge leading to the Patratu he gets out of his car and remembered his lost love Diya. Rudra loved Diya more than his life but Diya loved another person named Jeet and left Rudra for Jeet. In this traumatic mind Rudra decided to go to a place out of the busy locality and stay for some time there. He had contacted Mr Subrata the owner of a palatial building for taking a room for rent. Entering the house Subrata shows him around the huge! house and tells him that only he and his daughter stay there. He is not giving the house for rent for money but as because there are only two of them staying in the house the rooms would be a little maintained if someOne stays in them. During their conversation Meghna enters and Rudra becomes ‘ surprised to see her as because he has already seen her in the about to happen accident instance. Subrata introduced her as her daughter Megnnn and tells him that it is he and her who live in such a big house.

Subrata hands over the keys to Rudra and when Rudra was going to collect his luggage from his car Meghna was eagerly watching h’om the balcony and was suddenly interuppted by her friend Shree. To Shree Meghna asked to get her the details about‘the person who has come to stay in rent. Shree meets Rudm and knows the details and tells everything to Meghna. The next day when jogging Rudra was spellbound to see the aerobics exercises among the mountains by Meghna. Meghna was enjoying the startled look on the face of Rudra. Slowly slowly in due course of time Meghna and Rudra starts coming close to each other and Subrata also was happy because he could see happiness in the face of his daughter who aRer the failed love atTair with Rajib was very lonely and unhappy at the same time Rudra after his love Diya had dumped him was slowly coming back to normal life. Their romance went so far that both became physical and it was that night when it struck Rudra that what has happened was not right.

Actually Rudra could not forget his Hrs! love Diya even though she had dumped her because as per Rudra noone can forget ones first love. But when he wanted to explain this to Meghna she becomes psychic and reacts voilently. A problem creeps up between Meghna and Rudra and it adds up when Diya comes back to Rudra’s life. The backstory of Diya was that the person Jeet for whom she had left Rudra was actually a psyco patient because he was impotent. He felt happiness in making girls cry because girls used to laugh at his impotency. Oneday when Jeet asked Diya to sleep with his boss because of his promotion she len Jeet and fortunate came to the same place for mental solace where Rudra had come for his mental solace as well.

Introduction of Diya with Meghna was very embarassing for Rudm as Meghna behaved very coldly with Diyn and she gave an ultimatum to Rudra that he will face bad consequences. in the meantime someone tries to murder Diya in the swimming pool side and police comes for enquiry. Meghna also meets Diya and in the conversation Diya clearly tells her about her haunch of Meghna was trying to kill her. Different events goes on Rudra was arrested by a foul game of Meghna but aher investigation police finds that Rudra was clean. Meghna also kidnaps Diya and tries to kill her but her friend Shree comes in the middle and gets killed. Police investigates and interrogated Subrata and finds out the Meghna is a victim of psychic lover and had killed her first lover Rajib when she found out that Rajib was two timing her when they both went to Bali in Indonesia. Ultimately at the end when Meghna does get hold of Diya and wants to kill her Rudm threatens that if she kills Diya he would kill himself. This was a shock to Meghna as she truely loved Rudra and wanted to get him against all odds. But she said she cannot loose in this game and she will win this time also. She shoots herself and her body slowly falls from the hill top to the river flowing below. This ends the psycotic love story of LOVE HATE DHOKA with the death if Meghna and she leave a question to the public that was she wrong? Everytime wanted somebody she could not get wa she born to loose always. lt is up to the audience to decide will Meghna be remembered for her love hate or dhoka.

Cast ………………………

Biswajit Chakraborty. Sudip Mukherjee. Diganta Bagchi, Premjit Mukherjee, Reshmi Bhattacharya, *introducing Rimon. Introducing Sanjana, Introducing Popi*.

Director Chiranjit Ghoshal

Producer Satya Namyan Agarwalla

BannerRani Sati Entertainment

Music Director Sutirtha. Kabir, Rohan, Rakesh

DOP Sourav Sarkar

Singer Nachiketa, Rupankar, Kaushani, Sutinha, Moon. Sujay Bhowmick

Story Afzal Ahmed Khan

Script & Edit Chiranjit Ghoshal

MM The main intention of this press conference is to announce the release of the film Love Hate Dhoka in theatres and online simultaneously. The biggest *OTT platform in Bangladesh BONGO TV is releasing the film online*. In today’s scenario no film is fetching any box office returns due to the

9 increase in the views of digital platform. If this experiment is successful then a producer will have an option to release the film only in the OTT platform. Thereby saving huge expenses in uploading. downloading and other distributional cost. Popular platforms like Netflix & Amazon have done this experiment successfully on numerous occasions with Hindi & English films. Along with Bongo we are trying this out for the first time.

Like this: Like Loading...