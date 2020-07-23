Low Levels of Awareness About Typhoid Prevalence and Ways to Prevent it: Survey

Abbott conducted a survey in Kolkata and 7 other cities to assess typhoid awareness. The Indian subcontinent has the highest incidence of typhoid worldwide. In West Bengal, there were 235,013 cases in 2017, contributing 10.58% to India’s total burden.

Typhoid fever tends to affect children most, with peak incidence occurring in children aged 5-15 years. Currently available evidence shows that vaccination against typhoid is effective and tolerable. The survey results highlighted that only 66% of respondents reported being aware of a typhoid vaccination.