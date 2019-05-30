Thu. May 30th, 2019

L&T Finance Launches ‘Sabse Khaas Loan’ for Two-Wheeler Customers in Kolkata

31 mins ago

L&T Finance Limited Launches ‘Sabse Khaas Loan’ for Two-Wheeler Customers. A first in the industry, the scheme not only provides hassle-free and low-cost finance for two-wheelers, but also eliminates the need for hypothecation of vehicle to the financier over the tenure of the loan.

Currently, two-wheeler financiers transfer the title of the vehicle to the customer only when the entire loan amount is repaid. This leads to additional paperwork and puts financial burden on the customer. The ‘Sabse Khaas Loan’ removes the financier’s charge on the vehicle, thereby saving time, effort and money of the customer.

Mr Sunil Prabhune, Chief Executive-Rural Finance & Group Head-Digital, IT and Analytics, said: “Sabse Khaas Loan is our way to appreciate and reward borrowers who are financially responsible and spend their money wisely. They will not only receive hassle-free and quick disbursements of the loan, but also get lower interest rates and save on fees. The aim is simple: make their experience seamless. Like we say, ‘Your bike, your papers, your pride’.

