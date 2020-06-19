Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh Appointed As The New Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, has announced the appointment of Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh as the new Vice Chancellor. He is an outstanding educator and currently the Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim-Manipal University, He will take over charge on July 1, 2020 from Dr Vinod Bhat who has successfully completed his tenure.

Lt. Gen. (Dr) Venkatesh has served the armed forces for 38 years, during which, besides academics, he has also held numerous administrative positions and is credited with many achievements. He was instrumental in instituting the “on-line admission process” for UG, PG and Post-Doctoral admissions in the Armed Forces Training Institutions that ensured total transparency and efficiency in the system. His pursuit of quality was recognized by NAAC in accrediting AFMC with a CGPA of 3.66 out of 4 in March 2015. He was also the head of the premier training establishment of AMC that provides training to all para medical personnel of AMC and medical officers of AFMC. He has also been on various committees of MCI, NBE, ICMR and MOH & FW. He is an assessor of NAAC as well.

