Fri. Jun 19th, 2020

The Times of Bengal

মানুষের সাথে , মানুষের পাশে

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh Appointed As The New Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education

2 min read

Manipal Academy of Higher Education, has announced the appointment of Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh as the new Vice Chancellor. He is an outstanding educator and currently the Vice-Chancellor of Sikkim-Manipal University, He will take over charge on July 1, 2020 from Dr Vinod Bhat who has successfully completed his tenure. 
Lt. Gen. (Dr) Venkatesh has served the armed forces for 38 years, during which, besides academics, he has also held numerous administrative positions and is credited with many achievements. He was instrumental in instituting the “on-line admission process” for UG, PG and Post-Doctoral admissions in the Armed Forces Training Institutions that ensured total transparency and efficiency in the system. His pursuit of quality was recognized by NAAC in accrediting AFMC with a CGPA of 3.66 out of 4 in March 2015. He was also the head of the premier training establishment of AMC that provides training to all para medical personnel of AMC and medical officers of AFMC. He has also been on various committees of MCI, NBE, ICMR and MOH & FW.  He is an assessor of NAAC as well.

More Stories

3 min read

Actor Randeep Hooda and Ministry of AYUSH endorses Castrol Aasana programme on International Yoga Day to support a healthier lifestyle and to build immunity among truckers and farmers

4 min read

TECNO SPARK Power 2 to be available from 23rd June

2 min read

Setu Vandanam A virtual global music festival inspired by Ustad Rashid Khan from 19th to 21st June culminating on World Music Day

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

2 min read

Lt Gen (Dr) M D Venkatesh Appointed As The New Vice Chancellor of Manipal Academy of Higher Education

3 min read

Actor Randeep Hooda and Ministry of AYUSH endorses Castrol Aasana programme on International Yoga Day to support a healthier lifestyle and to build immunity among truckers and farmers

4 min read

TECNO SPARK Power 2 to be available from 23rd June

2 min read

Setu Vandanam A virtual global music festival inspired by Ustad Rashid Khan from 19th to 21st June culminating on World Music Day

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Subscribe Us

About Us

The Times of Bengal is one of the leading news portals of India. The Times of Bengal is a 24×7 news portal which aims to bring news from across the country and world. The Times of Bengal  keeps you updated with everything happening in India and world round the clock, including Breaking News, General, Politics, Business, Lifestyle & Entertainment, Education, Sports, Social to name a few. The Team of The Times of Bengalis formed by experienced professionals and field experts who bring news from different segments. The Times of Bengal is committed to the public interest and democratic values. Apart from delivering reliable news, The Times of Bengal aims to be your one stop destination for the news with focus on national interest, policy, government and governance.

Powered and Maintained by Ullash Media and Productions(Govt.Regd) U.A.M :- WB18D0018122

Copyright © All rights reserved. |