L&T Mutual Fund launches L&TNifty 50 Index Fund & L&T Nifty Next 50 Index Fund

L&T Mutual Fund announced the launch of L&T Nifty 50 Index Fund and L&T Nifty Next 50 Index Fund. The New Fund Offer (NFO) is scheduled to open on March 24 and close on March 31,2020. The funds are designed for investors who are looking for equity exposure through passive investing strategy and with a long-term investment horizon, to grow wealth.

The fund covers major sectors of the Indian economy and offers investors the exposure to the Indian market inone efficient portfolio.

Mr. Kailash Kulkarni, Chief Executive, L&T Investment Management Ltd. said, “Markets today provide an opportune platform for investors to invest in a well- diversified portfolio of fundamentally strong, highly liquid and well-known companies. We see Index funds as part of a prudent investment design and suitable for both first-time as well as seasoned investors. Investors can wisely use these opportunities in combination with actively managedfunds, to build a solid long- term portfolio.”

